Deacon Blue and Kaiser Chiefs to headline Aberdeen Tall Ships concerts this summer - here's how to get tickets
Deacon Blue and the Kaiser Chiefs are set to headline a new outdoor festival in Aberdeen this summer.
Celebrating the return of the Tall Ships Races to Aberdeen in July, Ministry Of Sound Classical, Tide Lines and Calum Bowie will also take to the stage. Providing the races with an “epic soundtrack” the four Quayside Concerts will take place at the purpose-built 7,000 capacity venue at Peterson Seabase on Regent Quay.
With excitement building for the upcoming event, Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross said that the band were thrilled to take part in the Granite City event.
“We last played the Tall Ships festival back in 2011 (in Greenock) and loved it, we’re very happy to be asked back and really looking forward to another great night under the stars in Aberdeen later this year.”
Here’s everything you need to know about Aberdeen’s Quayside Concerts.
Aberdeen’s Quayside Concerts: Deacon Blue and Kaiser Chiefs lead festival line up
Deacon Blue will open the series of Quayside Concerts on Friday, with the Kaiser Chiefs – who celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit song I Predict a Riot this year – closing the festival on the following Monday.
Meanwhile on Saturday there will be a live performance from the Ministry Of Sound Classical, with the Tall Ships set to provide the 30-strong orchestra with a suitably dramatic backdrop. As a thank you to Aberdeen for supporting the races, Sunday’s gig from Tide Lines and Calum Bowie will be free to attend.
Support for each day is still to be announced, but here’s the line-up so far:
- Deacon Blue – Friday, July 18
- Ministry Of Sound Classical – Saturday, July 19
- Tide Lines and Calum Bowie – Sunday, July 20
- Kaiser Chiefs – Monday, July 21
Tall Ships Races Aberdeen: How to get tickets for Quayside Concerts?
Tickets for Aberdeen’s Quayside Concerts go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, March 5. Organisers expect them to go quickly and have advised that fans act quickly.
Tickets for the shows can be purchased from the Tall Ships Aberdeen website from Wednesday. In addition, tickets can be purchased in person from the Box Office at Aberdeen Music Hall or His Majesty’s Theatre.
Fans can purchase individual tickets for each day, or a bundle for Friday, Saturday and Monday. Details on how to attend Sunday’s show with Tide Lines and Calum Bowie have still to be released.
How much are tickets for Quayside Concerts?
If you are looking to see Deacon Blue on Friday, Ministry Of Sound Classical on Saturday or the Kaiser Chiefs on Monday, tickets will cost £45 per person.
Meanwhile, a bundle of three tickets for Friday, Saturday and Monday will cost £110 per person. All tickets will go on sale from 9am on Wednesday.
What are the Tall Ships Races?
The Tall Ships Races will return to Aberdeen for the first time in 28 years, from July 19 - 22.
Around 50 tall ships from around the world will race through the English Channel and North Sea to La Havre, Dunkirk, Aberdeen, Kristiansand and Esbjerg. The event is expected to bring around 400,000 visitors to the Granite City.
