While they may not be serenading a ship called Dignity, Deacon Blue will open the 2025 Aberdeen Tall Ships Races.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deacon Blue and the Kaiser Chiefs are set to headline a new outdoor festival in Aberdeen this summer.

Celebrating the return of the Tall Ships Races to Aberdeen in July, Ministry Of Sound Classical, Tide Lines and Calum Bowie will also take to the stage. Providing the races with an “epic soundtrack” the four Quayside Concerts will take place at the purpose-built 7,000 capacity venue at Peterson Seabase on Regent Quay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deacon Blue will open the 2025 Aberdeen Tall Ships Races. | Cameron Brisbane

With excitement building for the upcoming event, Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross said that the band were thrilled to take part in the Granite City event.

“We last played the Tall Ships festival back in 2011 (in Greenock) and loved it, we’re very happy to be asked back and really looking forward to another great night under the stars in Aberdeen later this year.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Aberdeen’s Quayside Concerts.

Aberdeen’s Quayside Concerts: Deacon Blue and Kaiser Chiefs lead festival line up

Deacon Blue will open the series of Quayside Concerts on Friday, with the Kaiser Chiefs – who celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit song I Predict a Riot this year – closing the festival on the following Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chart toppers Kaiser Chiefs are among the headliners for Aberdeen’s Quayside Concerts.

Meanwhile on Saturday there will be a live performance from the Ministry Of Sound Classical, with the Tall Ships set to provide the 30-strong orchestra with a suitably dramatic backdrop. As a thank you to Aberdeen for supporting the races, Sunday’s gig from Tide Lines and Calum Bowie will be free to attend.

Support for each day is still to be announced, but here’s the line-up so far:

Deacon Blue – Friday, July 18

Ministry Of Sound Classical – Saturday, July 19

Tide Lines and Calum Bowie – Sunday, July 20

Kaiser Chiefs – Monday, July 21

Tall Ships Races Aberdeen: How to get tickets for Quayside Concerts?

Tickets for Aberdeen’s Quayside Concerts go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, March 5. Organisers expect them to go quickly and have advised that fans act quickly.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased from the Tall Ships Aberdeen website from Wednesday. In addition, tickets can be purchased in person from the Box Office at Aberdeen Music Hall or His Majesty’s Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tide Lines.

Fans can purchase individual tickets for each day, or a bundle for Friday, Saturday and Monday. Details on how to attend Sunday’s show with Tide Lines and Calum Bowie have still to be released.

How much are tickets for Quayside Concerts?

If you are looking to see Deacon Blue on Friday, Ministry Of Sound Classical on Saturday or the Kaiser Chiefs on Monday, tickets will cost £45 per person.

Meanwhile, a bundle of three tickets for Friday, Saturday and Monday will cost £110 per person. All tickets will go on sale from 9am on Wednesday.

What are the Tall Ships Races?

The Tall Ships Races will return to Aberdeen for the first time in 28 years, from July 19 - 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad