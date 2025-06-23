TRNSMT Festival 2025: Glasgow road closures and travel disruption around music festival
TRNSMT 2025 is taking place next month, with headliners 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol among the big-name acts appearing at the event.
Starting on Friday (July 11), the three-day music festival will cause some travel disruption and road closures around the Glasgow Green area.
Here are the road closures which have been announced by Glasgow City Council for the safety of the event and other road users.
No waiting, loading or unloading permitted:
From 3pm on June 26 until 6pm on July 18.
Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street
Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) for its full length
Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) for its full length
Prohibition of waiting, loading or unloading:
From 3pm on July 8 until 2am on July 14.
Arcadia Street for its full length
Ballater Street, between Kings Drive and McNeil Street
Bridgegate between Kings Street and Saltmarket
Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road
Dyer's Lane, east of Turnbull Street
Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket
Greendyke Street, for its entire length
James Morrison Street, between London Road and St Andrews Street
Jocelyn Square for its full length
King Street, between Bridgegate and Osborne Street
King's Drive for its full length
Kings Drive, for its entire length
Mart Street for its full length
Monteith Place, from Monteith Row to London Road
Monteith Row, between Monteith Place and Greendyke Street
Saltmarket for its full length
Saltmarket, between Clyde Street and London Road
St Andrews Drive for its full length
St Andrews Street, between Satlmarket and James Morrison Street
Steel Street for its full length
Templeton Street for its full length
The Green for its full length
The Green, between King's Drive and Greendyke Street
Turnbull Street for its full length
Turnbull Street, between Greendyke Street and Saint Andrew's Street.
Prohibition of vehicle movements:
From 8am on June 27 until 6pm on July 18.
Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street
Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) for its full length
Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) for its full length
From 10am on July 9 until 2am on July 14.
Bridgegate between King Street and Saltmarket
Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket
Jocelyn Square for its full length
Mart Street for its full length
Saltmarket for its full length
St Margarets Place for its full length
Steel Street for its full length
From 9pm on July 9 until 1am on July 11.
From 9pm on July 12 until 1am on July 13.
From 9pm on July 13 until 1am on July 14.
Arcadia Street for its full length
Ballater Street between McNeil Street and Kings Drive
Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road
Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Charlotte Street
James Morrison Street for its full length
Kings Drive for its full length
Newhall Street, between The Green and Main Street
St Andrews Street for its full length
Templeton Street for its full length
The Green for its full length
Turnbull Street for its full length
Local access only:
From 8am on July 9 until 2am on July 14.
McNeil Street
Moffat Street
Waddell Street
Commercial Street
Florence Street
McPhail Street
Arcadia Street
Tempelton Street
Greanhead Street
Arcadia Place
Monteith Row
Monteith Place
Binnie Place
Suspension of Bus and Taxi Lane Regulations:
From 10am on July 9 until 2am on July 14.
Victoria Bridge, between Clyde Street and Ballater Street
Bridgeton Cross, between London Road and Dalmarnock Road
