TRNSMT Festival 2025: Glasgow road closures and travel disruption around music festival

TRNSMT festival is returning to Glasgow Green. Here are the road closures in place during the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TRNSMT 2025 is taking place next month, with headliners 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol among the big-name acts appearing at the event.

Starting on Friday (July 11), the three-day music festival will cause some travel disruption and road closures around the Glasgow Green area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the road closures which have been announced by Glasgow City Council for the safety of the event and other road users.

No waiting, loading or unloading permitted:

From 3pm on June 26 until 6pm on July 18.

Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street

Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) for its full length

Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) for its full length

Prohibition of waiting, loading or unloading:

From 3pm on July 8 until 2am on July 14.

Arcadia Street for its full length

Ballater Street, between Kings Drive and McNeil Street

Bridgegate between Kings Street and Saltmarket

Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road

Dyer's Lane, east of Turnbull Street

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket

Greendyke Street, for its entire length

James Morrison Street, between London Road and St Andrews Street

Jocelyn Square for its full length

King Street, between Bridgegate and Osborne Street

King's Drive for its full length

Kings Drive, for its entire length

Mart Street for its full length

Monteith Place, from Monteith Row to London Road

Monteith Row, between Monteith Place and Greendyke Street

Saltmarket for its full length

Saltmarket, between Clyde Street and London Road

St Andrews Drive for its full length

St Andrews Street, between Satlmarket and James Morrison Street

Steel Street for its full length

Templeton Street for its full length

The Green for its full length

The Green, between King's Drive and Greendyke Street

Turnbull Street for its full length

Turnbull Street, between Greendyke Street and Saint Andrew's Street.

Prohibition of vehicle movements:

From 8am on June 27 until 6pm on July 18.

Greendyke Street between London Road and Charlotte Street

Glasgow Green (West Carriageway) for its full length

Glasgow Green (East Carriageway) for its full length

From 10am on July 9 until 2am on July 14.

Bridgegate between King Street and Saltmarket

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket

Jocelyn Square for its full length

Mart Street for its full length

Saltmarket for its full length

St Margarets Place for its full length

Steel Street for its full length

These are the road closures in Glasgow for TRNSMT festival in July.

From 9pm on July 9 until 1am on July 11.

From 9pm on July 12 until 1am on July 13.

From 9pm on July 13 until 1am on July 14.

Arcadia Street for its full length

Ballater Street between McNeil Street and Kings Drive

Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Charlotte Street

James Morrison Street for its full length

Kings Drive for its full length

Newhall Street, between The Green and Main Street

St Andrews Street for its full length

Templeton Street for its full length

The Green for its full length

Turnbull Street for its full length

Local access only:

From 8am on July 9 until 2am on July 14.

McNeil Street

Moffat Street

Waddell Street

Commercial Street

Florence Street

McPhail Street

Arcadia Street

Tempelton Street

Greanhead Street

Arcadia Place

Monteith Row

Monteith Place

Binnie Place

Suspension of Bus and Taxi Lane Regulations:

From 10am on July 9 until 2am on July 14.

Victoria Bridge, between Clyde Street and Ballater Street