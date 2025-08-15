Big City 2025 will take place at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Bandstand. | David Hepburn

Everything you need to know about Big City 2025, from when gates open and set times to if there are still tickets available.

Big City Festival is set to take place at Kelvingrove Bandstand this weekend, with a line up including Lankum, Gruff Rhys and more.

Set to take place on Saturday, August 16, the event marks the final event as part of Summer Nights at the Bandstand.

With previous performances including Public Service Broadcasting, Anastacia, Natasha Bedingfield, Elbow and more, Big City has been curated by Mogwai with an afterparty at Queen Margaret Union to include a DJ set from the Scottish band.

If you’re heading along - or are looking to grab a last-minute ticket - here’s everything you need to know about Big City at Kelvingrove Bandstand.

What time will gates open for Big City 2025?

Gates will open for Big City Festival at Kelvingrove Bandstand from 2pm.

Big City 2025 set times

At the Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre, there will be a range of acts on stage from 2.30pm.

Rev Magnetic : 2.30 - 3pm

: 2.30 - 3pm Skloss : 3.30 - 4pm

: 3.30 - 4pm Tristwch y Fenywod : 4.30 - 5pm

: 4.30 - 5pm Prolapse : 5.30 - 6pm

: 5.30 - 6pm Snapped Ankles : 6.45 - 7.30pm

: 6.45 - 7.30pm Gruff Rhys : 8 - 8.45pm

: 8 - 8.45pm Lankum: 9.15 - 10.30pm

Lankum. | Sorcha Frances Ryder

How do I get into the Big City afterparty at QMU?

Following the main event at Kelvingrove Bandstand, there is an afterparty a short walk away at Queen Margaret Union which will kick off at 10pm.

Mogwai and friends will be playing some of their favourite records at the venue until 2am.

For those with tickets to the festival, entry is free but you will need a wristband to enter. Wristbands will be available from staff at the merchandise area.

Queen Margaret Union

What will the weather be like for Big City?

The good weather from this week looks set to continue on Saturday according to the Met Office.

With events kicking off from 2pm, there will be sun with some clouds and temperatures which range from 22C to 19C later in the evening.

However, with the festival taking place entirely outdoors and Scotland’s ever changing weather it might be best to be prepared - though free ponchos will be handed out in the event of rain.

Can I still get tickets for Big City Festival?

If you were hoping to get your hands on some last-minute tickets for Big City 2025, you are in luck as there are still some available.

Unreserved seated tickets cost £49.35 each, while unreserved standing are priced at £51.75 - though these are verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster.

What will food and drink be like?

With Big City Festival running all day there will be food and drink on offer at Kelvingrove Bandstand.

Red Onion food truck will be on site all day, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available. Pineapple Espresso will be serving coffee and tea, with an ice cream pop up shop by Minted Ice Cream.

If you’re wondering how much it will cost for food and drink while you’re there, you can check out our guide to prices here.

Can I leave and come back?

Yes, you can leave and re-enter Big City Festival in Glasgow this weekend.

Re-entry will only be permitted until 7pm, and you will need to collect a wristband in order to be allowed back into the area.

Are there any age restrictions for Big City 2025?

For the main festival event at the Kelvingrove Bandstand, there are some restrictions. Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14, with any under 16s to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.