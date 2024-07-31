Future Islands played to a sold out audience at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Bandstand.Future Islands played to a sold out audience at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Bandstand.
Future Islands played to a sold out audience at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Bandstand.

Future Islands at Kelvingrove Bandstand: Here are 10 pictures from the Glasgow gig - and full setlist

By David Hepburn
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:11 BST

The American synth-poppers treated Scottish fans to a sprawling 23 song set.

Future Islands first found fame after playing Seasons (Waiting For You) on American chat show The Late Show with David Letterman in 2014.

The song was a taken from the band’s fourth studio record Singles and frontman Samuel T. Herring’s eye-catching performance - dancing, growling and slapping various parts of his body - went viral, ensuring both single and album were hits.

A decade on they’ve built up an impressive fanbase and this year released their seventh studio album People Who Aren't There Anymore.

They are currently in the middle of a world tour in support of the album and made a stop in Scotland to play the Summer Nights series of gigs at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand,

Here are some pictures of the night - and the setlist.

Here’s all the songs that Future Islands played:

Future Islands were supported by JOON - the electronic solo project of Maltese songwriter and producer Yasmin Kuymizakis.

1. Support slot

Future Islands were supported by JOON - the electronic solo project of Maltese songwriter and producer Yasmin Kuymizakis.

The sun shone for the gig at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Bandstand.

2. A dreaded sunny day

The sun shone for the gig at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Bandstand.

Plenty of people turned out early to enjoy the sunny weather and support act.

3. Early birds

Plenty of people turned out early to enjoy the sunny weather and support act.

Future Islands take to the stage.

4. Here we go

Future Islands take to the stage.

