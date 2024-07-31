Future Islands first found fame after playing Seasons (Waiting For You) on American chat show The Late Show with David Letterman in 2014.
The song was a taken from the band’s fourth studio record Singles and frontman Samuel T. Herring’s eye-catching performance - dancing, growling and slapping various parts of his body - went viral, ensuring both single and album were hits.
A decade on they’ve built up an impressive fanbase and this year released their seventh studio album People Who Aren't There Anymore.
They are currently in the middle of a world tour in support of the album and made a stop in Scotland to play the Summer Nights series of gigs at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand,
Here are some pictures of the night - and the setlist.
Here’s all the songs that Future Islands played: