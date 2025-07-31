Natasha Bedingfield, Michael Shannon and Billy Ocean are all performing in Glasgow this August. placeholder image
Gigs in Glasgow this month: 28 concerts happening in Glasgow this August - including actor Michael Shannon

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 31st Jul 2025, 13:58 BST

Here 28 of the best gigs on in Glasgow in August 2025.

There will be plenty of entertainment on offer in Glasgow this August, even while visitors flock to Edinburgh for the festivals.

Acts from Natasha Bedingfield to Billy Ocean are set to perform at Kelvingrove Bandstand this month, with more gigs lined up including Wallows, Nile Rodgers & CHIC and even Academy Award-winning actor Michael Shannon.

So if you’re looking to avoid travelling to the Capital during festival season, here are 28 concerts happening in Glasgow this August.

Part of Summer Nights at the Bandstand, Natasha Bedingfield will take to the stage in Glasgow on Friday, August 1.

1. Friday, August 1 – Natasha Bedingfield at Kelvingrove Bandstand

Part of Summer Nights at the Bandstand, Natasha Bedingfield will take to the stage in Glasgow on Friday, August 1. | Getty Images

Scottish pop duo Hue & Cry will perform at Kelvingrove Bandstand on Saturday, August 2.

2. Saturday, August 2 – Hue & Cry at Kelvingrove Bandstand

Scottish pop duo Hue & Cry will perform at Kelvingrove Bandstand on Saturday, August 2. | Getty Images

Known for hit songs such as Cola, CamelPhat will perform at SWG3 Galvanizers Yard on Saturday, August 2.

3. Saturday, August 2 – CamelPhat at SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

Known for hit songs such as Cola, CamelPhat will perform at SWG3 Galvanizers Yard on Saturday, August 2. | AFP via Getty Images

Set to be joined by special guests, Scottish singer-songwriter Karine Polwart will perform at Kelvingrove Bandstand on Tuesday, August 5.

4. Tuesday, August 5 – Karine Polwart at Kelvingrove Bandstand

Set to be joined by special guests, Scottish singer-songwriter Karine Polwart will perform at Kelvingrove Bandstand on Tuesday, August 5. | Getty Images

