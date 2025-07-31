There will be plenty of entertainment on offer in Glasgow this August, even while visitors flock to Edinburgh for the festivals.
So if you’re looking to avoid travelling to the Capital during festival season, here are 28 concerts happening in Glasgow this August.
1. Friday, August 1 – Natasha Bedingfield at Kelvingrove Bandstand
Part of Summer Nights at the Bandstand, Natasha Bedingfield will take to the stage in Glasgow on Friday, August 1. | Getty Images
2. Saturday, August 2 – Hue & Cry at Kelvingrove Bandstand
Scottish pop duo Hue & Cry will perform at Kelvingrove Bandstand on Saturday, August 2.
| Getty Images
3. Saturday, August 2 – CamelPhat at SWG3 Galvanizers Yard
Known for hit songs such as Cola, CamelPhat will perform at SWG3 Galvanizers Yard on Saturday, August 2. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Tuesday, August 5 – Karine Polwart at Kelvingrove Bandstand
Set to be joined by special guests, Scottish singer-songwriter Karine Polwart will perform at Kelvingrove Bandstand on Tuesday, August 5. | Getty Images