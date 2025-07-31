There will be plenty of entertainment on offer in Glasgow this August, even while visitors flock to Edinburgh for the festivals.

Acts from Natasha Bedingfield to Billy Ocean are set to perform at Kelvingrove Bandstand this month, with more gigs lined up including Wallows, Nile Rodgers & CHIC and even Academy Award-winning actor Michael Shannon.

So if you’re looking to avoid travelling to the Capital during festival season, here are 28 concerts happening in Glasgow this August.

1 . Friday, August 1 – Natasha Bedingfield at Kelvingrove Bandstand Part of Summer Nights at the Bandstand, Natasha Bedingfield will take to the stage in Glasgow on Friday, August 1. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Saturday, August 2 – Hue & Cry at Kelvingrove Bandstand Scottish pop duo Hue & Cry will perform at Kelvingrove Bandstand on Saturday, August 2. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Saturday, August 2 – CamelPhat at SWG3 Galvanizers Yard Known for hit songs such as Cola, CamelPhat will perform at SWG3 Galvanizers Yard on Saturday, August 2. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Tuesday, August 5 – Karine Polwart at Kelvingrove Bandstand Set to be joined by special guests, Scottish singer-songwriter Karine Polwart will perform at Kelvingrove Bandstand on Tuesday, August 5. | Getty Images Photo Sales