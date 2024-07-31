A sell out crowd at Kelvingrove Bandstand | David Hepburn

Here’s how deep your pockets will need to be if you are heading to Kelvingrove for a gig this summer.

Glasgow's Summer Nights at the Bandstand series of gigs is now underways, with some of the biggest names in music playing the venue in the city’s Kelvingrove Park.

Previous years have featured a diverse range of artists including Suede, Brian Wilson, Pixies, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Belinda Carlisle, it will be returning to the venue located in the city's Kelvingrove Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year sees everyone from Bill Bailey to Bananarama perform.

While you’re there you might feel like a couple of drinks or a snack, but how much will that cost you?

Here’s what you’ll be shelling out.

How much are drinks at Kelvingrove Bandstand?

In previous years the venue operated a somewhat strange system that meant you have to buy vouchers first and then exchange them for drinks and food. Thankfully this has been scrapped so it’s as simple as a tap of your contactless card. Here’s the damage:

Pint of Birra Morretti: £6.50

Half Pint of Birra Morretti: £3.50

Pint of Inch’s Cider: £6.50

Half Pint of Inch’s Cider: £3.50

Heineken 0.0: £6.00

Can of Old Mout: £6.00

White Wine, Pinot Grigio (187ml): £6.00

Red Wine, Merlot (187ml): £6.00

Prosecco (200ml): £6.00

Glaswegin Gin and Tonic (250ml can): £6.00

Glaswegin Raspberry and Rhubarb (250ml can): £6.00

Soft drinks: £3.00

What food is available at Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Red Onion at the Bandstand provides the food options. Here’s a sample of what’s on offer.

Smokey and sweet BBQ pulled pork with brioche bun, pickles and crispy onions: £9.50

Truffle macaroni cheese with rocket, spring onions and chipsticks: £9.50

Thai jungle chicken curry with tumeric rice and peanut slaw: £9.50

Loaded patatas bravas with chorizo ragu, manchego and alioli: £9.50

Who is playing and what will it cost for a ticket?

Here are are all the acts playing Summer Nights and the all-important ticket prices (which, inevitably, have a booking fee added). You can check for any remaining tickets here.

Tuesday, July 23 – Gabrielle £49.50 + BF

Wednesday, July 24 – The Midnight £32.50 + BF

Thursday, July 25 – Johnny Marr £40 + BF

Friday, July 26 – Bill Bailey £45 + BF

Tuesday, July 30 – Future Islands £35 + BF

Thursday, August 1 – Squeeze £45 + BF

Friday, August 1 – The Teskey Brothers £42.50 + BF

Saturday, August 3 – Ziggy Alberts £32.50 + BF

Wednesday, August 7 – The Saw Doctors £42.50 + BF

Thursday, August 8 – Echo & the Bunnymen £45 + BF

Friday, August 9 – Echo & the Bunnymen £45 + BF

Saturday, August 10 – Bananarama £45 + BF

What can I expect from the venue?