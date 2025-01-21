English indie band Elbow will be playing two gigs at the Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Nights series of concerts. | Getty Images

The popular series of concerts take place in Glasgow’s leafy West End.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may only be January, but the lineup for Glasgow's Summer Nights at the Bandstand series of gigs has already been announced.

Previously featuring a diverse range of artists including Suede, Brian Wilson, Pixies, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Belinda Carlisle, it will be returning to the attractive outdoor venue located in the city's Kelvingrove Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's everything you need to know - including the crucial ticket prices.

Who is playing and what will it cost for a ticket?

Here are the acts, the dates, and the all-important ticket prices (which will, inevitably, have a booking fee (BF) and a ‘restoration fee’ added - expect to pay around £6 on top of the ticket price, depending on where you buy your tickets from).

Tuesday, July 29 – Public Image Ltd (£42.50)

(£42.50) Wednesday, July 30 – Anastacia (£47.50)

(£47.50) Thursday, July 31 – Teenage Fanclub (£42.50)

(£42.50) Friday, August 1 – Natasha Bedingfield (£39.50)

(£39.50) Saturday, August 2 – Hue & Cry (£39.50)

(£39.50) Tuesday, August 5 – Karine Polwart with Band (£33.50)

(£33.50) Wednesday, August 6 – Public Service Broadcasting (£39.50)

(£39.50) Thursday, August 7 – Elbow (£55)

(£55) Friday, August 8 – Elbow (£55)

(£55) Tuesday, August 12 – Stiff Little Fingers (£35)

(£35) Wednesday, August 13 – Billy Ocean (£49.50)

(£49.50) Friday, August 15 – The Sisters of Mercy (£45)

(£45) Saturday, August 16 – Big City Festival (TBC)

How can I buy a ticket?

Tickets for all shows, other than the Big City Festival go on sale on Friday, January 24, at 9am at See Tickets here. Ticketmaster here, or Glasgow Life here. They often sell out quickly so make sure you're logged in to your account on the site you’re using in advance - or create an account if you don't have one. Just because an event is sold out on website it doesn’t mean there aren’t tickets available elsewhere - make sure to shop around before giving up.

The Bandstand is a 2,500-capacity with unreserved seating. There will be food and drink available onsite.