Glasgow Summer Nights at the Bandstand 2025 Ticket Prices: All the bands playing Kelvingrove, sale date, cost
It may only be January, but the lineup for Glasgow's Summer Nights at the Bandstand series of gigs has already been announced.
Previously featuring a diverse range of artists including Suede, Brian Wilson, Pixies, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Belinda Carlisle, it will be returning to the attractive outdoor venue located in the city's Kelvingrove Park.
Here's everything you need to know - including the crucial ticket prices.
Who is playing and what will it cost for a ticket?
Here are the acts, the dates, and the all-important ticket prices (which will, inevitably, have a booking fee (BF) and a ‘restoration fee’ added - expect to pay around £6 on top of the ticket price, depending on where you buy your tickets from).
- Tuesday, July 29 – Public Image Ltd (£42.50)
- Wednesday, July 30 – Anastacia (£47.50)
- Thursday, July 31 – Teenage Fanclub (£42.50)
- Friday, August 1 – Natasha Bedingfield (£39.50)
- Saturday, August 2 – Hue & Cry (£39.50)
- Tuesday, August 5 – Karine Polwart with Band (£33.50)
- Wednesday, August 6 – Public Service Broadcasting (£39.50)
- Thursday, August 7 – Elbow (£55)
- Friday, August 8 – Elbow (£55)
- Tuesday, August 12 – Stiff Little Fingers (£35)
- Wednesday, August 13 – Billy Ocean (£49.50)
- Friday, August 15 – The Sisters of Mercy (£45)
- Saturday, August 16 – Big City Festival (TBC)
How can I buy a ticket?
Tickets for all shows, other than the Big City Festival go on sale on Friday, January 24, at 9am at See Tickets here. Ticketmaster here, or Glasgow Life here. They often sell out quickly so make sure you're logged in to your account on the site you’re using in advance - or create an account if you don't have one. Just because an event is sold out on website it doesn’t mean there aren’t tickets available elsewhere - make sure to shop around before giving up.
The Bandstand is a 2,500-capacity with unreserved seating. There will be food and drink available onsite.
There are no presales planned - all ticket will go on same at the same time on Friday.
