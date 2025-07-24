Biffy Clyro announce huge Scottish shows - here's what you need to know about tickets, from presales to prices
Biffy Clyro have announced two massive shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen next year, as part of their upcoming UK and Ireland arena tour.
Biffy Clyro will bring their explosive live show to the P&J Live in Aberdeen on January 20 before heading to Glasgow to conclude the massive tour with a hometown show at the OVO Hydro on January 21.
The announcement follows the Scottish rock band’s headline slot at TRNSMT Festival earlier this month, as well as news of their new record Futique being confirmed for release on September 26.
With two shows scheduled for Scotland, here’s everything you need to know about Biffy Clyro tickets, from presales to prices.
Biffy Clyro tour dates: Band to perform in Aberdeen and Glasgow
Biffy Clyro will kick off their 2026 tour in Belfast on January 9, with dates in cities including Dublin, Nottingham, London and more.
They will bring their massive slate of arena dates to a close in Scotland, with the penultimate show in Aberdeen on January 20, and a final performance in Glasgow on January 21.
- Friday, January 9 - SSE Arena Belfast
- Saturday, January 10- 3Arena Dublin
- Monday, January 12 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- Wednesday, January 14 - The O2 London
- Friday, January 16 - Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Saturday, January 17 - Co-op Live Manchester
- Sunday, January 18 - Utilita Arena Cardiff
- Tuesday, January 20 - P&J Live Aberdeen
- Wednesday, January 21 - OVO Hydro Glasgow
When do Biffy Clyro tour tickets go on sale?
Biffy Clyro tour tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, July 31 via Ticketmaster and Live Nation.
For the band’s Scottish show, tickets will also be available from Gigs in Scotland. There is a limit of 6 tickets per person.
Fans hoping to get their hands on tickets are advised to register for an account in advance of sales beginning and to make sure they have a stable internet connection. Only one device and browser tab should be used per account when attempting to purchase tickets, as sites including Ticketmaster often register multiple attempts as bots.
Sites such as Ticketmaster also operate “waiting rooms” which open around 15 minutes to half an hour before sales begin.
Biffy Clyro presale
If you want to grab Biffy Clyro tickets through presale, the first thing to do is head over to the band’s official store to either pre-order Futique or register for early access through their “no purchase necessary” link.
Fans who do so before 3pm on Monday, July 28 will receive access to tickets for all of the Scottish rockers’ 2026 tour dates from 10am on Tuesday, July 29 - that’s 48 hours ahead of general sale. Further details will be sent out to eligible fans via email from 5pm on Monday, July 28.
There will also be presale Biffy Clyro tickets available through O2 Priority for O2 and Virgin Media customers from 10am on Tuesday, July 29.
Timings have yet to be confirmed, but it also looks likely that there will be presale tickets available through My Live Nation.
Biffy Clyro Glasgow presale
For fans only trying to see Biffy Clyro at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, there are two additional presales options.
For OVO customers registered with the OVO Live program, there is a Biffy Clyro presale beginning at 10am on Tuesday, July 29.
There is then Gigs in Scotland presale, which will begin at 10am on Wednesday, July 30. To access this presale, fans can sign up for an account with the site for free.
Biffy Clyro Aberdeen presale
For the band’s show at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, there will also be Gigs in Scotland presale available from 10am on Wednesday, July 30 - again all fans need to do is register for an account.
There is then one final Biffy Clyro presale option available to Three Mobile customers, which will begin from 10am on Tuesday, July 29 via the three+ app.
Artist presale / O2 Priority / OVO Presale / Three Presale: From 10am on Tuesday, July 29
Gigs in Scotland Presale: From 10am on Wednesday, July 30
General Sale: From 10am on Thursday, July 31
How much are Biffy Clyro tickets?
Ticket prices for Biffy Clyro’s OVO Hydro show will range from £50.25 - £80.50, however this will vary from venue to venue and does include some fees.
For Biffy Clyro’s Aberdeen show tickets will start from £42.50, which appears to be face value. Prices will also vary depending on ticket type.
Soft Play and The Armed to join Biffy Clyro on tour
While on tour in 2026, Biffy Clyro will be joined by special guests Soft Play and The Armed.
Formerly known as Slaves, Soft Play are an English rock duo formed of Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent. They are best known for songs including Punk’s Dead, and last performed in Glasgow at the Barrowlands last October.
Meanwhile, The Armed are an anonymous American hardcore punk musical collective. Their music has appeared on the soundtrack for video game Cyberpunk 2077, with their upcoming record The Future is Here and Everything Needs to Be Destroyed set for release on August 1.
