We're reaching the end of this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, but there's still time to catch some of August’s most talked about shows.

Mass Effect is one of the dance shows given the full five stars by the Scotsman at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

f you are looking to book a show during the remainder of the Fringe, our critics have been busy dashing between performances to give you the inside scoop on what’s worth your time.

These are all of the dance, physical theatre and circus shows that have received a four or five star review from the Scotsman thusfar – and what our arts experts had to say about them. Click on the title of the show to read the full review.

They can all be booked at www.edfringe.com.

"Mass Effect is a celebration of the human physical form at a moment of heightened, endorphin-rushing physical activity" (David Pollock)

"Skilled in calligraphy and contemporary dance, Japanese performer Chiharu Kuronuma not only demonstrates but fuses her twin talents." (Kelly Apter)

"A few moments of synchronised connection between the dancers would have elevated Papillon into perfection. But regardless, rarely does individuality foster such a sense of community." (Kelly Apter)

"Live music is not uncommon inside the big top, but an operatic voice is a novelty and, it transpires, a beautiful accompaniment to acrobatic manoeuvres." Kelly Apter.

"In fact, what really sets Spirit of Ireland apart is the fact the amazing footwork, first-class musicianship, set and costuming are all there – but with a warmth, friendliness and sense of fun rarely seen in other Irish dance shows." (Kelly Apter)

"What helps makes IMA so special is the surroundings, both visual and aural." (Kelly Apter)

"A lesser-known routine with brick-shaped blocks is also a welcome addition to the usual circus fare. Starting with just four, the performer builds up to ten, trapping and manipulating each brick at speed. Incredibly, nothing drops – except our jaws." (Kelly Apter)

"Four years in the making, this hugely important show has tragedy at its core, both personally and socially." (Kelly Apter)

"The silly humour is all well pitched, and doesn’t outstay its welcome." (Fiona Shepherd)

"Like all artforms, the dance world is always trying to re-invent itself and say something original. Rarely, however, does an entirely new subject matter come along – which is partly why You and Me is such a special work." (Kelly Apter)

"This powerful, shifting mix of tenderness, vulnerability, closeness, friction and indecision is both dynamic and moving." (Kelly Apter)

"If you’ve ever attended a street party in Britain, take that memory and push it to one side – because a street party in Havana is like nothing you’ve experienced here." (Kelly Apter)

"The speed and strength demonstrated on the Chinese pole here are world-class, the teeterboard flipping and flying is superb, and the precision of the aerial work and acrobatics truly magnificent." (Kelly Apter)

"You can feel the weight of memory running through this beautiful and moving one-woman show." (Kelly Apter)

"Comprising a series of unconventional and interconnected fragments, A Spectacle of Herself is at once daring, dynamic, and disruptive." (Josephine Balfour-Oatts)

"If you’re looking for the silliest show in town, stop searching." (Kelly Apter)