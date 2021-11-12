On Friday November 12th, Taylor Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version), the second one of her past albums to be re-recorded.

The album was highly anticipated by fans, with Ms Swift dropping hints and clues in the lead-up to the release.

The Empire State Building even got in on the action, lighting up the top of the skyscraper with red lights in honour of the name of the album.

Red (Taylor’s Version) includes re-recordings of all the original songs, as well as a 10-minute version of All Too Well and eight new songs From The Vault.

Here’s why Ms Swift has been re-recording her albums and how you can watch the short film that accompanies the 10-minute version of All Too Well.

Why is Taylor Swift re-recording her albums?

When Taylor Swift first started her career in music, she signed to Big Machine Records in 2005.

As with many musicians’ contracts, Big Machine Records owned the masters, or original recordings, of Ms Swift's first six albums, even when the singer moved on to Universal’s Republic Records in 2018.

Ms Swift might have been content to leave her old masters behind, had Big Machine Records not sold them on to another buyer.

Private-equity group Ithaca Holdings bought the original recordings for $300 million in 2019.

The company is owner by Scooter Braun, who manages stars like Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

Taylor Swift is releasing a short film to accompany her latest release, Red (Taylor's Version).

Ms Swift has stated that she has been repeatedly bullied by Mr Braun, and therefore publicly came out against the sale of her masters to him.

Any money from streams or downloads of Ms Swift’s original recordings will go straight to Mr Braun, which the singer has said she finds unacceptable.

Taylor Swift believes that “artists should own their own work for so many reasons”, as written in an Instagram post earlier this year.

As a result, Ms Swift decided to re-record her old albums, so that fans can still listen to her music, while she can still earn money from them.

Taylor Swift announced back in 2019 that she would be re-recording her first six albums. (Getty Images)

How to watch All Too Well short film, starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink

Taylor Swift is known for her detailed and story-focused music videos, but to celebrate the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), she has gone one step further.

To accompany the 10-minute version of All Too Well, one of the most popular and emotional songs from the album, Ms Swift has also filmed a short film, starring Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien and actor Sadie Sink, alongside the singer herself.

The short film will premiere on November 12th at midnight (GMT) on Taylor Swift’s VEVO YouTube Channel.

Fans are already commenting and speculating in the comments of the video premiere as to what the short film will show.

The film was written and directed by Taylor Swift, echoing her determination to take back ownership of her music and creativity by re-recording her albums.