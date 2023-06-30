The album is set to be one of the biggest released this year.

Olivia Rodrigo is preparing to release her second album.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo this week announced that her second album, named 'Guts', will be hitting streaming platforms and record shops in September.

She also dropped the first single off the album, entitled 'Vampire', today, Friday, June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its the follow-up to her hugely successful debut album 'Sour' which was released in 2021 to critical acclaim and sold over 18 million copies worldwide.

Since then she's won an American Music Award, a Grammy, seven Billboard Awards, three MTV Music Video Awards and was names Time Magazine's 2021 Entertainer of the Year and 2022 Woman of the Year.

Here's what you need to know about the former Disney star's latest work.

When will Guts be released?

Olivia Rodrigo's new album has a confirmed UK release date of Friday, September 8.

What's the tracklisting?

The tracklisting has yet to be announced.

What formats will Guts be released on?

Guts will be released on streaming, download, cassette, compact disc and on vinyl.

There are several vinyl variants, with four available on her store here - on red, white, blue and purple variants.

HMV have a purple vinyl version with alternative artwork available here

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there's a lighter purple vinyl version which is only available through independent record shops.

For the more traditional music fan there is also a black vinyl version.

What has Olivia Rodrigo said about her new album?

Announcing the new record, the singer said: "For me, this album is about growing pains and about trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life and exactly what I want to say in my songs."

On social media she told fans: "Hey guys! Me again! Firstly, thank you for all the love you guys have been showing Vampire. it really makes my whole life. I am writing today to let you guys know that my sophomore album GUTS is coming out September 8th! Writing that sentence feels so surreal!! I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth. a year that for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness nd good old fashioned teen angst. I made it with my friend Dan in between New York & LA and im so very proud of it. I cannot express how excited I am to embark on this new chapter of my life with you guys. see you in September 8th!!!! With all the thanks in the world!"

What are the lyrics to Vampire?

Here are the lyrics to the first single from the new album: