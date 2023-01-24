Last year’s ceremony may be best remembered for Will Smith shockingly slapping Chris Rock, rather than for outsider CODA winning Best Picture.
In 2023 the organisers will be hoping that it’s the films that make the headlines – and the films that are in the running were revealed today.
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles – now renamed Ovation Hollywood.
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the ceremony for a third time, previously taking on the job in 2017 and 2018.
The nominations were revealed this afternoon by British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed and M3gan star Allison Williams, after months of speculation about who will – and won’t – make the cut.
As ever, the shortlists will be subject to fierce debate amongst film fans, as well as concerted promotion by those in the frame for a gong.
Here’s who is up for what.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadnes
Women Talking
Directing
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere all at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tar
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fablemans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Basset, Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Insherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Documentary Feature Film
All that Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made Of Splinters
Navalny
Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
Animated Feature Film
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinnochio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Music (Original Song)
Applause from Tell It Like A Woman
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu from RRR
This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin, written by Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All At Once, written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
Tar, written by Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, written by Ruben Ostlund
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Costume Design
Babylon, Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
Elvis, Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Kurata
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan
Film Editing
The Banshess of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet On the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
All Quiet On the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Documentary Short Subject
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect