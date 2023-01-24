With awards season now in full swing following recent Golden Globes award ceremony, the eyes of the movie world are now focused on the biggest awards ceremony of them all – the Oscars.

The shortlists have been announced for this year's Academy Awards.

Last year’s ceremony may be best remembered for Will Smith shockingly slapping Chris Rock, rather than for outsider CODA winning Best Picture.

In 2023 the organisers will be hoping that it’s the films that make the headlines – and the films that are in the running were revealed today.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles – now renamed Ovation Hollywood.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the ceremony for a third time, previously taking on the job in 2017 and 2018.

The nominations were revealed this afternoon by British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed and M3gan star Allison Williams, after months of speculation about who will – and won’t – make the cut.

As ever, the shortlists will be subject to fierce debate amongst film fans, as well as concerted promotion by those in the frame for a gong.

Here’s who is up for what.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadnes

Women Talking

Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere all at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tar

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fablemans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Basset, Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Insherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Documentary Feature Film

All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made Of Splinters

Navalny

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinnochio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Music (Original Song)

Applause from Tell It Like A Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin, written by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All At Once, written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tar, written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, written by Ruben Ostlund

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Costume Design

Babylon, Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

Elvis, Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Kurata

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan

Film Editing

The Banshess of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?