From well known cultural destinations to often overlooked hidden gems, Scotland’s eight cities each have their own unique identities.

They vary in size – and some would say appeal – but they all have more than enough going on to recommend themselves as excellent locations for a weekend away.

So whether you’re interested in immersing yourself in the hustle and bustle of bigger cities or exploring those which are smaller but no less culturally rich, we asked our readers which cities they would recommend for those hoping to enjoy a city break in Scotland.

So – with a few honourable mentions – here are the best Scottish cities for a weekend break according to The Scotsman readers.

1 . Glasgow According to The Scotsman readers, Glasgow is the best city in Scotland to visit for a weekend break. Readers recommended the city for its great nightlife, entertainment, museums, art galleries, food and drink, shopping and – of course – its people. | chrisdorney - stock.adobe.com

2 . Edinburgh Also highly recommended by Scotsman readers is, unsurprisingly, Edinburgh. The Scottish Capital has plenty for visitors – even those from the country – to explore, from its history to its food and drink scene and culture. | photomic - stock.adobe.com

3 . Inverness Located in the Scottish Highlands, Inverness was the third most recommended city by Scotsman readers – particularly for those looking for a quiet getaway. Called "unbeatable" in one comment, Inverness' walkability and selection of restaurants, pubs and history make it an appealing location for a weekend break. | Anna - stock.adobe.com

4 . Aberdeen The third biggest city in Scotland, Scotsman readers found that Aberdeen was an excellent spot for a weekend break for those looking to access scenic walks in Aberdeenshire. Best known for its Granite architecture, the city also has a good food and drink scene for visitors. | Andrea Aigner - stock.adobe.com