1 . Edinburgh

The name of Scotland's capital is though to come from the name previously given to the land where the city now stands - namely Eidyn. A hillfort named Din Eidyn used to stand where modern day Edinburgh now is and is referred to in documents thought to date back to the 9th century. The Scottish Gaelic name for the city of 'Dùn Èideann' derives directly from Din Eidyn. Another theory, now largely discredited, posits that the name Edinburgh is derived from the Old English name 'Edwinesburh', meaning 'Edwin's fort' and referring to a building built by a 7th century king called Edwin.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images