While most Scots could list Scotland’s eight cities (Dunfermline became the latest to win city status in 2022), not as many could tell you where the names came from.
The names of cities, towns, villages, streets and areas often shine a light on the history of a country.
The name Scotland itself comes from the Latin ‘Scotia’, meaning ‘land of the Scots’.
Opinion on where the word ‘Scot’ itself comes from is divided – but some say it comes from the word ‘scuit’, meaning 'a man cut off' and refers to a group who split from the Gaels, first settling in a part of Ulster in Northern Ireland.
The derivation of the names of Scotland’s cities are more straightforward – here are all eight.
1. Edinburgh
The name of Scotland's capital is though to come from the name previously given to the land where the city now stands - namely Eidyn. A hillfort named Din Eidyn used to stand where modern day Edinburgh now is and is referred to in documents thought to date back to the 9th century. The Scottish Gaelic name for the city of 'Dùn Èideann' derives directly from Din Eidyn. Another theory, now largely discredited, posits that the name Edinburgh is derived from the Old English name 'Edwinesburh', meaning 'Edwin's fort' and referring to a building built by a 7th century king called Edwin.
2. Glasgow
The name Glasgow comes from the Brittonic languages and is a combination of the word 'glas', meaning 'grey-green, grey-blue' and 'cou', meaning hollow. It's thought that the 'green hollow' referred to is the area to the east of Glasgow Cathedral. It has partly led to Glasgow's nickname of the 'dear green place', which translates to 'Glas Caomh' in Gaelic. The first references to the settlement that would become Scotland's largest city date back to the 12th century and refer to it as 'Glasgu' - a name that has the same etymology as the modern Glasgow.
3. Aberdeen
The name of the Granite City comes from a combination of two different words - the Pictish word 'aber', meaning 'river mouth' and the Celtic river goddess Devona, after which the River Don is named. It therefore translates at 'mouth of the RIver Don', referring to the city's location. The first mention of the city's name dates back to the 12th century and was first known as Aberdon, then Aberden.
4. Dundee
The first officially documented city in Scotland (a document signed by Queen Victoria conferred the status onJanuary 26, 1889), the first part of Dundee's name comes from the dun, or hill fort, that used to stand there - probably on the Law hill. The second part is thought by many to come from the Gaelic word 'dè', meaning 'fire'.
