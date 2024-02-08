We may be small but there's no doubting Scotland is one of the most beautiful, picturesque and enjoyable places for tourists to visit.

While many will flock to Scotland's biggest city of Glasgow, take a flight to our world famous capital Edinburgh or spend their hard earned cash travelling in the Highlands there is still so much of Scotland that deserves more love.

With so many underrated cities, towns and locations, we decided to ask our readers which areas of Scotland they feel are they most underrated and deserve more love.

Here is what they picked...

1 . Plockton The village of Plockton - seen here with Duncraig Castle in the distance - was mentioned plenty of times by our readers with one citing the the village has palm trees on the shore. You can't argue with this suggestion. Photo: Richard Szwejkowski /CC.

2 . Elgin The town on the North Coast of Scotland offers not only breathtaking scenery but a number of cool distilleries that include Glen Moray, Gordon & MacPhail and Glen Elgin.

3 . Ayr Best known for its miles of sandy beaches and ancient harbour, cycling and walking routes, Ayr got plenty of mention from our readers as a severely underrated area of Scotland. Photo: Shutterstock