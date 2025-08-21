The feature writer said the city is ‘now walking its own path as a cultural destination’.

Dundee has been named as Scotland’s ‘most unexpected cultural city escape’ by an international media outlet.

In a feature written by journalist Hayley Skirka for The National, which is a leading newspaper in the United Arab Emirates, the piece explores the city’s growing cultural reputation as well as its longstanding ties to Palestine.

Ms Shirka is an experienced journalist and editor specialising in travel and tourism who is based in the United Arab Emirates.

In the article, she writes: “Often overshadowed by its more famous neighbours, Dundee is now walking its own path as a cultural destination.

“It is home to wild coastlines, a world-class design museum and a thriving creative scene, where artistic energy is matched by the city’s confidence to go against the grain, and stand up for what it believes in.

Dundee was praised for its ‘wild coastlines’ and ‘thriving creative scene’. | NW

The article opens with the Palestinian flag flying above Caird Hall which is a symbol of Dundee’s twinning with Nablus since 1980.

Central to the feature is the Thread Memory: Embroidery from Palestine exhibition at V&A Dundee which marks the 45th anniversary of the twinning.

The food scene in and around Dundee was described “as eclectic as its culture”.

Ms Shirka commented on the Howff Secret Supper Club which she says offers tasting menus in an “intimate setting”.

For something casual, she says you can enjoy coffee at The Flame Tree Cafe. Pacamara in the city's West End was also mentioned for breakfast and brunch.

Accommodation in the city, including Malmaison Dundee and Hotel Indigo Dundee, were described as “varied and characterful”.