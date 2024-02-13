With athletic talent and skill often comes fortune - and bags loads of cash - as sports stars across the planet rake in eye watering contract offer and cash most of us can only dream of. But who is the richest sportsman on the planet?
Here are the top 10 richest sportsman in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
1. Lionel Messi - $650 million
Arguably the greatest footballer of all time is currently played for Inter Miami in the MLS and has a net worth of $650 million.
2. LeBron James - $600 million
LeBron James is an NBA legend and reportedly the highest paid player in the league - and also one of the richest sport stars on the planet with a net worth of $600 million. Photo: Getty Images
3. Cristiano Ronaldo - $600 million.
One of greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldo has a net worth of $600 million. Photo: Getty
4. Phil Mickelson - $300 million
American golfer Phil Mickelson has won 45 events on the PGA Tour and currently plays in the LIV Golf League. He has an astonishing net worth of $300 million. Photo: Mike Stobe