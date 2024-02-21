All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Jude Bellingham is one of the richest footballers in the world after his astonishing start to life at Real Madrid. Cr. Getty Images.Jude Bellingham is one of the richest footballers in the world after his astonishing start to life at Real Madrid. Cr. Getty Images.
Jude Bellingham is one of the richest footballers in the world after his astonishing start to life at Real Madrid. Cr. Getty Images.

Who is the richest footballer in the world 2024? Top 20 richest footballers stars in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham net worth

Here are 15 footballers that are reportedly some of richest athletes in the world in 2024. Including Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

By Graham Falk
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:52 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 09:43 GMT

When it comes to the business of football, few sports are more lucrative and money-laden. Talent mixed with passion and a dab of entertainment means that it is currently the world's most loved sport and, with that, comes an abundance of riches for those at the forefront of it.

With each new year comes a new footballing superstar and another opportunity to see football rake in some eye watering contract offers and seemingly endless amount of cash most of us can imagine. But who is the richest footballer on the planet?

Here are the top 15 richest footballers and soccer stars in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

The best footballer to ever live and the richest sportsman on the planet - not just in football - with a reported net worth of $650 million.

1. Lionel Messi - $650 million

The best footballer to ever live and the richest sportsman on the planet - not just in football - with a reported net worth of $650 million. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Just behind Messi is the legendary Al-Nassr forward, who has a reported net worth of $600 million.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - $600 million

Just behind Messi is the legendary Al-Nassr forward, who has a reported net worth of $600 million. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star completes the top three with a reportedly net worth of $250 million.

3. Neymar - $250 million

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star completes the top three with a reportedly net worth of $250 million. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Still just 25-years-old, the French superstar has a reported net worth of $180 million.

4. Kylian Mbappe - $180 million

Still just 25-years-old, the French superstar has a reported net worth of $180 million. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Lionel MessiErling HaalandCristiano RonaldoWealthSunday Times Rich ListJude Bellingham