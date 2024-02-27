That said, sporting talent naturally results in riches and fame as a host of franchises pay top dollar for the sports biggest names that can help lead them to trophies and bring them to long term success.
But who are the highest paid players in the NBA? Here are the 10 NBA players with the highest weekly salary, according to ESPN.
1. Steph Curry - Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors legend and NBA three-point king is reported the league's highest paid player with a salary of $51,915,615. Photo: Kevin C. Cox
2. Kevin Durant - Phoenix Suns
One of the best NBA stars of the last decade, the Suns man earns a reported $47,649,433 annually. Photo: Getty Images
3. LeBron James - LA Lakers
LeBron completes our top three with the NBA legend earning a reported $47,607,350 annually. Photo: Getty Images
4. Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets
The Serbian star is one of the best and most fun players to watch in the NBA and has a reported annual wage of $47,607,350. Photo: Harry How