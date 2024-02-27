All Sections
Who is the richest player in the NBA 2024? Top 10 highest paid NBA stars - LeBron James net worth

Here are the top 10 highest paid players in the NBA. From LeBron James to Nikola Jokic.

By Graham Falk
Published 27th Feb 2024, 08:51 GMT

One of the most lucrative sports in the world, the NBA includes some of the world's most iconic athletes and much loved basketball players.

That said, sporting talent naturally results in riches and fame as a host of franchises pay top dollar for the sports biggest names that can help lead them to trophies and bring them to long term success.

But who are the highest paid players in the NBA? Here are the 10 NBA players with the highest weekly salary, according to ESPN.

1. Steph Curry - Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors legend and NBA three-point king is reported the league's highest paid player with a salary of $51,915,615. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

2. Kevin Durant - Phoenix Suns

One of the best NBA stars of the last decade, the Suns man earns a reported $47,649,433 annually. Photo: Getty Images

3. LeBron James - LA Lakers

LeBron completes our top three with the NBA legend earning a reported $47,607,350 annually. Photo: Getty Images

4. Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

The Serbian star is one of the best and most fun players to watch in the NBA and has a reported annual wage of $47,607,350. Photo: Harry How

