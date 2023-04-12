These 10 big name celebrities that are reportedly richest celebs in the world in 2023. Including a popular TV talk show host and the man who made Star Wars.

Without music, film and those creative forces that make the world go round, life would indeed be very different.

However, with creative genius often comes millions and sometimes billions of pounds, as celebrities across the globe rake in unfathomable amount of cash owing their creations that has helped change the world.

And, like it or not, music, tv and film are business despite the passion and their core – but which celebrities are richest in the world in 2023?

According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the top 10 richest celebrities on the planet.

1 . George Lucas - $10 billion Star Wars creator George Lucas is far and wide the world's richest celebrity with a reported net worth of $10 billion. Wowza. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris Photo Sales

2 . Steven Spielberg - $8 billion Director of Jaws, Jurassic Park and, most recently The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg has a reported net worth of $8 billion. Photo: Kevin Winter Photo Sales

3 . Oprah Winfrey - $3.5 billion. Host, media mogul and author Oprah Winfrey has a reported net worth of $3.5 billion. Photo: Jon Kopaloff Photo Sales

4 . Jami Gertz - $3 billion Jami Gertz is an actress, philanthropist and owner of a sport team with a reported net worth of $3 billion. Photo: Marcus Ingram Photo Sales

