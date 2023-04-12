Who is the richest celebrity in the world in 2023? Top 10 richest celebrities in the world, Kim Kardashian net worth
These 10 big name celebrities that are reportedly richest celebs in the world in 2023. Including a popular TV talk show host and the man who made Star Wars.
Without music, film and those creative forces that make the world go round, life would indeed be very different.
However, with creative genius often comes millions and sometimes billions of pounds, as celebrities across the globe rake in unfathomable amount of cash owing their creations that has helped change the world.
Who is the richest actor in the world in 2023? The 10 Scottish actors with the highest net worth - including Outlander star Sam Heughan
And, like it or not, music, tv and film are business despite the passion and their core – but which celebrities are richest in the world in 2023?
According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the top 10 richest celebrities on the planet.