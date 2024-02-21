Be it football, NFL or basketball, a talented sports star can see their talent turned into unprecedented wealth at the drop of a hat such are the riches that exist within it.
With athletic talent and skill often comes fortune - and bags loads of cash - as sports stars across the planet rake in eye watering contract offer and cash most of us can only dream of. But who is the richest sportsman on the planet?
Here are the top 20 richest sportsman in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.