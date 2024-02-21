All Sections
Here are the top 10 richest sportsmen in the world. Cr. Getty.Here are the top 10 richest sportsmen in the world. Cr. Getty.
Who is the richest sportsman in the world 2024? Top 20 richest sports stars in the world, Lionel Messi, LeBron James net worth

Here are 20 big name athletes that are reportedly the richest sports stars in the world in 2024. Including LA Lakers star LeBron James and footballing icon Lionel Messi.

By Graham Falk
Published 13th Feb 2024, 13:50 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 13:43 GMT

Be it football, NFL or basketball, a talented sports star can see their talent turned into unprecedented wealth at the drop of a hat such are the riches that exist within it.

With athletic talent and skill often comes fortune - and bags loads of cash - as sports stars across the planet rake in eye watering contract offer and cash most of us can only dream of. But who is the richest sportsman on the planet?

Here are the top 20 richest sportsman in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

The golfing legend is sports richest man with a reported net worth of $800 million.

1. Tiger Woods - $800 million

The golfing legend is sports richest man with a reported net worth of $800 million. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Arguably the greatest footballer of all time is currently played for Inter Miami in the MLS and has a net worth of $650 million.

2. Lionel Messi - $650 million

Arguably the greatest footballer of all time is currently played for Inter Miami in the MLS and has a net worth of $650 million.

LeBron James is an NBA legend and reportedly the highest paid player in the league - and also one of the richest sport stars on the planet with a net worth of $600 million.

3. LeBron James - $600 million

LeBron James is an NBA legend and reportedly the highest paid player in the league - and also one of the richest sport stars on the planet with a net worth of $600 million. Photo: Getty Images

One of greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldo has a net worth of $600 million.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo - $600 million.

One of greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldo has a net worth of $600 million. Photo: Getty

