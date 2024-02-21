Be it football, NFL or basketball, a talented sports star can see their talent turned into unprecedented wealth at the drop of a hat such are the riches that exist within it.

With athletic talent and skill often comes fortune - and bags loads of cash - as sports stars across the planet rake in eye watering contract offer and cash most of us can only dream of. But who is the richest sportsman on the planet?

Here are the top 20 richest sportsman in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Tiger Woods - $800 million The golfing legend is sports richest man with a reported net worth of $800 million. Photo: Ronald Martinez Photo Sales

2 . Lionel Messi - $650 million Arguably the greatest footballer of all time is currently played for Inter Miami in the MLS and has a net worth of $650 million. Photo Sales

3 . LeBron James - $600 million LeBron James is an NBA legend and reportedly the highest paid player in the league - and also one of the richest sport stars on the planet with a net worth of $600 million. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales