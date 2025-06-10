Why Gregor Townsend would be happy to lose key men from Scotland tour squad

Darge named captain and there is a return for Turner as he ends Japanese exile

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregor Townsend has named a 36-man squad for Scotland’s summer tour but the national coach would be happy to lose some of his key players if it means they are being called up by the British & Irish Lions.

The likes of Darcy Graham, Ben White, Tom Jordan, Rory Darge and Jamie Ritchie were all unlucky to miss out on Andy Farrell’s original Lions selection for Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quintet will instead head south with Scotland on a three-match jaunt which will see them play the Māori All Blacks in Whangārei on July 5 and Fiji in Suva a week later before they return to New Zealand to face Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland on July 18. Darge has been named captain.

Darcy Graham was unlucky to miss out on Lions selection. | SNS Group

The proximity of the two tours could work to the advantage of those Scots with Lions aspirations who weren’t named in Farrell’s squad. Injuries are almost certain to occur and if the call does come through for reinforcements, Townsend would wave them off with his blessing.

“I'm hoping that maybe there will be opportunities for our players for the Lions tour but if there's not then they've got two [Scotland] Test matches to prepare for,” said the coach.

“We're so pleased and proud that the eight guys were originally selected but we were disappointed that there weren't more, and if it means that opportunities open up we will be wishing them all the best. We're not far away either so we'll be in constant communication with the Lions if they do need someone from our tour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight-strong cohort of Scots in Farrell’s Lions squad was reduced to seven this week when Zander Fagerson was ruled out with a calf injury and Townsend expects there to be more disruption before the three-Test series against the Wallabies begins on July 19. Graham, Jordan, White, Darge and Ritchie could all come into Farrell’s thinking after being initially overlooked.

“The pleasing thing when I think of some of the players is how they have played since that decision,” said Townsend. “The way TJ [Jordan] played [for Glasgow] against Stormers, the way Jamie carried on his form, Darcy scoring three tries [for Edinburgh against Ulster] and Rory playing his best rugby of the year.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named Rory Darge captain for the summer tour. | SNS Group

“Ben White has been out injured but he's played the last two weeks and looked really good so they've not let the disappointment affect them. They know there's still a lot of rugby to play for their clubs and now for their countries.”

Townsend, mindful of the importance of ranking points and seedings ahead of the World Cup draw in December, has picked a strong squad with only three uncapped players: Saracens stand-off Fergus Burke, Glasgow tighthead prop Fin Richardson and back-row forward Alexander Masibaka who plays in the French second tier for Soyaux Angoulême.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a return for George Turner who has not played for Scotland since the 2024 Six Nations but is available for selection again after ending his exile in Japan. The hooker is leaving Kobelco Kobe Steelers to join Harlequins for next season.

Cameron Redpath, Andy Christie and George Turner have all returned to the Scotland squad. | SNS Group / SRU

Townsend has included a number of players who missed the Six Nations through injury or who had just returned from injury, including Andy Onyeama-Christie, Cameron Henderson, Max Williamson, Adam Hastings, Cameron Redpath, Harry Paterson and Kyle Steyn. There are also call-ups for Matt Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist and Gregor Brown who all missed the end of the domestic season.

Fergus Pringle has been appointed Scotland forwards coach for the tour, deputising for John Dalziel who is part of the Lions coaching team. Pringle steps up from the Scotland Under-20 set-up where he was assistant to Kenny Murray.

Scotland’s Skyscanner Pacific Tour squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors, capt), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Paddy Harrison (Edinburgh), Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers), Alec Hepburn (Scarlets), Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers), Alexander Masibaka (Soyaux Angouleme), Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors), Elliot Millar Mills (Northampton Saints), Ben Muncaster (Edinburgh), Andy Onyeama-Christie (Saracens), Fin Richardson (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Glasgow Warriors), Marshall Sykes (Edinburgh), George Turner (Kobelco Kobe Steelers), Max Williamson (Glasgow Warriors).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backs: Fergus Burke (Saracens), Matt Currie (Edinburgh), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Tom Jordan (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Redpath (Bath), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Harry Paterson (Edinburgh), Arron Reed (Sale Sharks), Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors), Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ben White (Toulon).