45-cap Scotland hooker returns to UK rugby to link up with old coach

George Turner has been capped 45 times by Scotland. | Getty Images

Front-row forward quits Japan for move to Gallagher Premiership

George Turner is returning to British rugby to join Harlequins which looks set to reignite the Scotland hooker’s international career.

Turner, 32, left Glasgow Warriors at the end of last season to move to Japan, signing for Kobe Steelers where he linked up with former Glasgow coach Dave Rennie.

The transfer meant he was unavailable for Scotland duties due to the Japan Rugby League One schedule clashing with the Six Nations. He has now agreed a deal to join Harlequins for next season where he will work under another of his former Glasgow coaches, Danny Wilson.

“We’re delighted to welcome George to Harlequins ahead of next season,” said Wilson. “He’s a proven international talent with 45 Scotland caps and a century of appearances at Glasgow Warriors.

“George is a physical, uncompromising hooker who thrives in the collision, bringing intensity and aggression on both sides of the ball. His experience and dynamism will be a huge asset to our forward pack.”

A boost for Scotland’s hooker options

Turner could also be an asset to Scotland, boosting their options at hooker. Dave Cherry wore the No 2 jersey in the Six Nations, with back-up from Ewan Ashman and Paddy Harrison. Cherry is also on the move this summer, leaving Edinburgh to join Vannes who are currently bottom of the French Top 14.

Prior to his move to Japan, the abrasive Wilson was one of Scotland’s most effective players, representing his country in both the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups. A formidable tackler, he left Glasgow on a high at the end of the 2024-25 season, helping them beat the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship final in Pretoria. He said it was the “perfect time” to return to UK rugby.

George Turner helped Glasgow Warriors win the United Rugby Championship. | SNS Group

“I’m really looking forward to this next step in my career. After some fantastic years in Scotland and a new experience in Japan, the opportunity to join this club came at the perfect time,” said Turner.

‘Ambition is clear’

“It’s an exciting challenge and one I’m ready for. I’m eager to get stuck into pre-season, meet the squad, and contribute to what this team is building. The ambition here is clear, and I’m proud to be joining Harlequins.”