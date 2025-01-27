Townsend forced to summon more players after weekend action

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland have called five new players into their squad for the Six Nations as head coach Gregor Townsend continues to deal with a raft of injury concerns.

Already without captain Sione Tuipulotu, key second row Scott Cummings and No 2 hooker Dylan Richardson for the entire tournament, Townsend has also been shorn of flanker Josh Bayliss after he hurt his groin playing for Bath on Sunday afternoon. His injury was described as “serious” by the English club’s head of rugby Johan van Graan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doubts remain over the availability of second row Jonny Gray after he was left out of Bordeaux-Begles’ weekend Top 14 defeat by Lyon, with their assistant coach Christophe Laussucq telling French media that he returned from the Scotland camp last week unavailable to play, while winger Duhan van der Merwe is nursing an ankle knock and did not feature for Edinburgh Rugby against Scarlets.

Scotland have called up Alexander Masibaka, who was born in Western Australia, into their Six Nations squad. | Getty Images

Scotland’s Six Nations campaign begins on Saturday at home to Italy and Townsend has called up uncapped Glasgow Warriors’ Euan Ferrie, who can cover back row and lock, Leicester Tigers second row Cameron Henderson, Oyonnax second row Ewan Johnson, uncapped Soyaux-Angouleme flanker Alexander Masibaka and Glasgow Warriors full-back Ollie Smith.

Masibaka’s arrival into the camp is the most eye-catching. On loan at the Pro D2 from Montpellier, the 23-year-old was born and raised in Western Australia. Masibaka plays across the back-row and qualifies for Scotland through his Paisley-born mother.

Smith’s inclusion is a boost for the 24-year-old after recovering from a serious knee injury. He made his Warriors return at the weekend, but has only played two matches in the past year - the other coming for Emerging Scotland. Smith’s inclusion gives Townsend cover in the back division should Van der Merwe not be fit for the opening match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Saturday’s home opener against Italy at Murrayfield, Scotland welcome Ireland to Edinburgh on February 9 before the Calcutta Cup clash with England at Twickenham on February 22. Their final two Six Nations matches are against Wales on March 8 before closing off the competition in Paris against France on March 15.

Ollie Smith is back in the Scotland squad. | SNS Group

Updated Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Gregor Brown, Dave Cherry, Luke Crosbie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Euan Ferrie, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Cameron Henderson, Patrick Harrison, Will Hurd, Ewan Johnson, Jack Mann, Alexander Masibaka, D’Arcy Rae, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland, Marshall Sykes.