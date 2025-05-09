'Disappointed' Darcy Graham told he is 'young enough to make next Lions tour'

Scotland winger receives the backing of coach

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darcy Graham has been backed to make the next British & Irish Lions tour after he was a surprise omission from Andy Farrell’s 38-man squad for the three-Test series in Australia this summer.

The Scotland winger enjoyed a strong finish to this year’s Six Nations after recovering from a bad head collision with team-mate Finn Russell in the round two match against Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concussion forced Graham, 27, to miss the Calcutta Cup match at Twickenham but he came back and scored tries in the games against Wales and France. He now has 31 tries in 46 Test matches and is Scotland’s second highest try-scorer of all time. He has also been in fine form for Edinburgh, helping reach the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Edinburgh's Darcy Graham was left out of the Lions squad to tour Australia. | SNS Group

“He's obviously disappointed as he would be because in the opportunities that he got in the Six Nations, he did really well and he's been in good form in the URC as well and in the European games,” said Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach. “So, it is disappointing for a guy like that. I did chat to him and tell him that he's young enough to make the next one.”

The Lions get together every four years and Graham would 31 in 2029 when they are scheduled to tour New Zealand. Everitt also pointed out that injuries could open the door to Graham and others this summer. In addition, Andy Farrell, the Lions head coach, said that he planned to add two more players to his squad to take it up to 40 before they leave for Australia.

“The door's not closed,” said Everitt. “There's a lot of rugby to be played between now and the Lions trip and more than likely there'll be one or two guys that might drop out because of injuries and then the door opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, it's good for us that there are a couple of spots open in the Lions group and there's all to play for, for the individuals.”

Two Edinburgh players were included in Farrell’s squad - winger Duhan van der Merwe and prop Pierre Schoeman - and Everitt said it was “a great day for the club”. Graham wasn’t the only capital player to miss out; Jamie Ritchie and Grant Gilchrist were also thought to be under consideration and Everitt has urged them all to be ready in the event of their being needed by the Lions.

Edinburgh's Jamie Ritchie (L) and Bath's Josh Bayliss after the Challenge Cup semi-final. | SNS Group

“It’s very important for all individuals because you don't know who they're going to select next,” said the Edinburgh coach. “There's certain areas within that squad that are thin. There could be more than just one guy putting his hands up. Certainly, Jamie and Darcy and, if you look in the lock department, a guy like Gilco, a couple of good performances there and there's an injury that could look at bringing one of them in.”

Van der Merwe, who is currently out with an ankle injury, will be going on his second Lions tour after playing in all three Test matches against South Africa in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a great day for the club and for those individuals,” added Everitt. “Duhan’s fortunate now that he's on his second tour, it's well deserved. He had a great Six Nations again and Pierre has just been waiting his time. It's great for a guy like that, who’s made quite a lot of sacrifices in his personal life to achieve his goal of making the Lions.

“So, a happy day for everyone and obviously disappointing for some too, but that's how rugby goes.”