Maro Itoje rues one Scotland Six Nations star that got away for England

Fergus Burke has impressed at Saracens - and now he is part of the Scotland set-up. | Getty Images

England captain Maro Itoje has endorsed the international credentials of Fergus Burke - but just wishes his Saracens team-mate hadn’t opted for Scotland.

The pair could face each other in the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham on Saturday, with Burke’s chances of being involved likely to hinge on Finn Russell’s availability.

The New Zealand-born stand-off is eligible for both Scotland and England, as well as the country of his birth, but opted for dark blue after being approached by Gregor Townsend.

Signed to replace Owen Farrell, Burke has only been at Saracens since the summer but has made a big impression.

“Fergus is a great player and a great person,” said Itoje. “I've really enjoyed getting to know him and working with him since he joined. He is a quality player and I'm sure he'll add those qualities to Scotland. He absolutely has what it takes to be an international player.”

Burke, 25, was named last month in Townsend’s original Scotland Six Nations squad but has not been part of the match-day 23 for the games against Italy or Ireland. With Russell having suffered a head injury against Ireland, Scotland’s co-captain must pass the return to play protocols before he can be considered for the match at Twickenham.

Maro Itoje and England are preparing to face Scotland on Saturday. | Getty Images

If he doesn’t make it, Tom Jordan is likely to start at 10 against England after playing there for almost 60 minutes of the Irish game following Russell’s departure. But Burke is also likely to come into the reckoning, possibly with a place on the bench.

Burke played for New Zealand at under-20 level but qualifies for Scotland through his Edinburgh-born grandfather. The English connection comes through his Dover-born mother and he said last month that he “spoke to England a little bit” but, when the call came from Townsend, Burke said it was a “no brainer” to pick Scotland.