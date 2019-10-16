Quick Tap rugby show: reaction to Scotland's loss to Japan

Former Scotland rugby international Alan Lawson and rugby journalist Bill Lothian talk to host Jack McIlroy-Reid about Scotland's loss to Japan and group stage exit from the rugby World Cup.

The panel discuss how Japan as a country has taken rugby to its heart and what the future may hold for Scotland coach Gregor Townsend. Scotsman rugby reporter Duncan Smith also talks to fans on the ground in Japan and we also speak to Bill McLaren's daughter Linda about Bill's famous big sheets and the beer that has been launched in his honour.

Picture: TSPL

