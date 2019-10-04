Quick Tap rugby show: Ali Price on Scotland's Rugby World Cup chances

Have your say

Scotland bounced back from their defeat to Ireland with a dominant win over Samoa.

In the latest episode of Quick Tap, The Scotsman's Rugby World Cup in association with Castle Water, Scotland international Ali Price and journalist Stuart Bathgate review the game and talk about Scotland's chances against Russia.

Ali Price also talks about his injury sustained during the opening match with Japan and the mood in the camp following the game.

Scotsman rugby reporter Duncan Smith also takes a look inside the Scotland team hotel, talks to travelling fans and tries local tipple Sake.

Host Jack McIlroy-Reid also talk about the bonus point question and how many the Scotland team will require to progress from their group.

