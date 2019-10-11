The Quick Tap rugby show: Scotland's World Cup dream at the mercy of the weather

Uncertainty looms over Scotland's final Pool A match against the host nation, but Scotland can stand tall after back-to-back clean sheets against Samoa and Russia.

It's ironic that Scotland fly halfway around the world just to come face-to-face with an all too familiar foe: the weather.

Will Scotland's biggest upset this competition be losing to the weather?

Super typhoon Hagibis is on course to disrupt play in Japan this weekend, forcing Scotland to abandon their game against the host nation, effectively ending their 2019 World Cup dream.

Distracting themselves from the impending storm, this week's episode of The Quick Tap praises Scotland's back-to-back clean sheets against Samoa and Russia.

Host Jack McIlroy Reid is joined by Scotland and Glasgow Warriors winger Lee Jones and Chair of the rugby charity Hearts and Balls, Ken Hamilton, for a deep dive into Scotland's performance in Pool A, the unmistakable player feeling when facing off against a host nation and the standout players from the 2019 Rugby World Cup so far.

We also rejoin Scotsman rugby correspondent Duncan Smith as he catches up with some Scotland fans before the Russia game and hear some predictions for Scotland's crunch match against Japan.

Stay tuned to Scotsman Sport for the latest update on Scotland's future in this Rugby World Cup.

