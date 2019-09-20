The Quick Tap: Watch the first episode of The Scotsman's Rugby World Cup show

Host Jack McIlroy Reid is joined by former Scotland forward David Denton and journalist Stuart Bathgate.

The countdown has begun before Scotland's first Rugby World Cup 2019 game against Ireland on Sunday.

David Denton and Stuart Bathgate discuss Scotland's chances.

In the first episode of The Quick Tap - The Scotsman's new Rugby World Cup video series - host Jack McIlroy Reid is joined on the couch by David Denton just days after the former Scotland forward announced his retirement from the game.

Joining Jack and David is former Scotsman rugby correspondent and sports journalist for TheOffisideLine.com, Stuart Bathgate.

The trio discuss playing conditions in Japan, David's retirement from the game and Scotland's chances against Ireland this weekend.