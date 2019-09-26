The Quick Tap: Can Scotland recover with a win over Samoa?

After Scotland were 'pulverised' 27-3 by Ireland, two key players are heading home with injuries. Things can only get better, right?

In episode two of The Scotsman's Rugby World Cup show, host Jack McIlroy Reid is joined by Warriors No.8 Adam Ashe and journalist Stuart Bathgate to discuss Scotland's crushing defeat against Ireland.

Watch the second episode of The Quick Tap now.

The Scotsman's rugby correspondent Duncan Smith wrote in the Scotsman that Scotland were "pulverised" by Ireland in their opening game, so this week's guests discuss where they went wrong and how to recover.

Speaking of Duncan Smith, he's in Japan on the trail of the Scotland Squad. His first report from the land of the rising sun lays bare Scotland's injury woes and he sums up his general feelings about Scotland's start to Rugby World Cup 2019.

As always, the guests give their predictions for Scotland's next game - they meet Samoa on Monday 30th September.

