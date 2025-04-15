The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (or SPOTY) was first held in 1954 when around 14,500 voters decided (controversially, in retrospect) to crown Christopher Chataway over fellow runner Roger Bannister.
Since then the winners read like a roll call of British sporting greats, with the likes of Mo Farah, Ian Botham, Nick Faldo, Steve Redgrave, Lewis Hamilton, Kelly Holmes and David Beckham all lifting the trophy.
This year it already looks like Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy is the one to beat after his history-making win at the Masters.
But darts prodigy Luke Littler may have something to say about that and, with a whole host of sporting events yet to take place - including Euro 25, the Ashes and Wimbledon - there’s plenty of time for new sporting heroes to be created.
Here are the 11 sportspeople the bookies reckon have the best chance of being crowned SPOTY 2025.
1. Rory McIlroy - 8/13
Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy made history in the most dramatic of fashions when he win the Masters in a playoff with Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose. In doing so he became only the sixth player to complete the grand slam of the four major titles in golf - and the first European to achieve the feat. He's a hot 8/13 favourite to also win the SPOTY award. Now, if he could just repeat the trick at the British Open... | Getty Images
2. Luke Littler - 7/2
Darts prodigy Luke 'The Nuke' Littler won the Young Sports Personality of the Year trophy at last year's ceremony, also coming second in the main award. He's since won his first World Championship, thrown numerous nine-darters and is the biggest name in his sport. He's the 7/2 second favourite for the SPOTY 2025. | Getty Images
3. Lando Norris - 13/2
Lando Norris was runner up in the F1 Drivers' Championship last year for McLaren and has won five Grands Prix in his career. If he can keep those wins coming and go one better this season his odds for the SPOTY are likely to tighten further from their current 13/2. | Getty Images
4. Lucy Bronze - 16/1
If England can successfully defend their European Women's Championship title at Euro 2025 in Switzerland then they would be a stick-on for SPOTY Team of the Year. And if Lucy Bronze was to bag the winning goal, she'd see her odds for the individual award tumble from its current 16/1. | Getty Images