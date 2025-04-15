1 . Rory McIlroy - 8/13

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy made history in the most dramatic of fashions when he win the Masters in a playoff with Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose. In doing so he became only the sixth player to complete the grand slam of the four major titles in golf - and the first European to achieve the feat. He's a hot 8/13 favourite to also win the SPOTY award. Now, if he could just repeat the trick at the British Open... | Getty Images