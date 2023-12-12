The BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominees are out for 2023. Here is every winner of the award since 2012.

It is quite simply one of the most celebrated awards of the year in the UK and now the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award nominees have been confirmed for 2023.

A staple of the British sporting calendar, the ceremony is set to take place in Salford on 19 December 2023, with the likes of Mary Earps, Frankie Dettori and Katarina Johnson-Thompson all in the frame to be awarded the trophy at the 70th BBC SPOTY event.

But which sportspeople have won the awards over the last decade? Believe it or not, one Scot has won it three times in total. Have a look at our list and see which famous sports men and women have lifted the award since 2012.

2022 - Beth Mead After her starring role in the Lionesses Euro 2022 win, Arsenal and England star Beth Mead was crowned the first women's football to win the award. Photo: Jane Barlow

2021: Emma Raducanu Teen tennis Emma Raducanu won the award last year and was the first female winner since Zara Tindall in 2006. With Beth Mead the favourite this year, could we have back to back female winners ever? Photo: ANDREW MATTHEWS

2020 - Lewis Hamilton Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton won his second BBC Spoty in 2020 after winning a record seventh Formula One World Drivers' Championship. Photo: Michael Regan