The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (or SPOTY) was first held in 1954 when around 14,500 voters decided to crown Christopher Chataway over fellow runner Roger Bannister.

Since then the winners read like a roll call of British sporting greats, with the likes of Mo Farah, Ian Botham, Nick Faldo, Steve Redgrave, Lewis Hamilton, Kelly Holmes and David Beckham all lifting the trophy.

This year will see darts player Luke Littler, Olympians Keely Hodgkinson and Alex Lee, footballer Jude Bellingham, cricketer Joe Root and Paralympian Sarah Storey contest the title by way of public vote.

Over the year’s several Scottish sporting stars have features in the ceremony, with 13 having been in the top three - and five of them winning the title at least once.

Here are all of them, starting with the earliest.

1 . Ian Black Scottish swimmer Ian Black was the fifth ever person to be named Sports Personality of the Year in 1958, aged just 17. He remains the youngest person to win the award. It was in recognition of winning three gold medals at the European Championships in Budapest that year. He also came third a year later in 1959. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bobby McGregor Another Scottish swimmer, Bobby McGregor, came second to runner Dorothy Hyman in 1963. The six-time British champion, nicknamed the Falkirk Flyer, broke the world record for the 100-metre freestyle that year. He went on to claim silver in the 100-metre freestyle in the 1964 Olympics. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Jim Clark 1963 was a good year for Scottish sport, with F1 driver Jim Clark taking the SPOTY third place. He won the first of his two World Championships that year, including taking the chequered flag at the British Grand Prix. He took second place two years later in 1965, losing out to cyclist Tom Simpson. | Getty Images Photo Sales