Why 'excited' Andy Murray has stunned tennis world with shock Novak Djokovic coach appointment
Andy Murray is to join Novak Djokovic’s coaching staff until the end of January.
In a surprise announcement on Saturday afternoon, 37-year-old Murray confirmed that he will be part of Djokovic’s team in the build-up for the Australian Open, which starts in mid-January, and then for the duration of the tournament.
Murray decided to retire from playing tennis in the summer on the back of winning three grand slam titles and two Olympic singles gold medals, and spent much of his career competing fiercely with Djokovic, who he defeated to win his US Open crown in 2011 and his first Wimbledon triumph in 2013.
While Murray was expected to get into coaching at some point, he has shocked the tennis world by teaming up with Djokovic, 37, who is currently ranked seventh in the world.
Djokovic will be chasing his 11th Australian Open title in Melbourne next year. Four of those triumphs have come against Murray. In total, the legendary Serb has won 24 slam titles and got his hands on singles Olympic gold for the first time last summer at the Paris Games.
“I’m going to be joining Novak’s team in the off season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open,” revealed Murray. “I’m really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals.”
Djokovic commented: “I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net, as my coach. Looking forward to start of the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on the Australian soil.”
Murray and Djokovic have known each other since they were juniors and have played against each other a total of 36 times, with the Serb leading the Scot 25-11 in the head-to-head. They have played doubles together in the past, their first combination coming at the Australian Open in 2006, when the then teenagers were knocked out in the first round.
