Forward up for gong after impressing in Big Apple

Scotland international Lewis Morgan has been rewarded for his superb season with New York Red Bulls by being named as a finalist for a prestigious MLS award.

The 28-year-old has played a pivotal role for the New Jersey-based side, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further seven as they secured an MLS playoff spot. His form has resulted in him becoming a regular feature in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad, after first earning an international recall by being named in the Tartan Army’s squad for Euro 2024.

Ahead of his side’s opening playoff game on Tuesday, Morgan has received a nomination for the MLS ‘Comeback Player of the Year’ award, which honours the player who has shown impressive improvement after overcoming a serious injury, medical condition or after a slump in their career.

Lewis Morgan has scored 13 goals in the MLS this season. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Won by some of the biggest names in world football, including the likes of David Beckham, Gonzalo Higuaín and Clint Dempsey, Morgan has been nominated after his impressive return from several hip injuries in 2023. He currently tops the Red Bulls goal scoring charts and become only the fifth midfielder in the club’s history to record 20-plus goal contributions in a single season in 2024.

The six-cap Scotland international will hope he take his strong season to the next level by leading his side to a win over 2023 MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew on Tuesday, as the Red Bulls travel to the Historic Crew Stadium for the first of three legs in round one of the Eastern Conference MLS playoffs.

Lewis Morgan was recalled to the Scotland squad in the summer. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

The ex-Celtic and St Mirren man first moved to America to join newly-formed Inter Miami in January 2020. Making his debut in the club’s inaugural game against Los Angeles Galaxy, before moving to Red Bulls for a fee of $1.2million in allocation money, just over a year later, where he has flourished, scoring 31 goals across 72 appearance in all competitions.

