Carnoustie to stage Senior Open as part of another big summer of golf in Scotland in 2024

Scotland is set for another ‘Festival of Golf’ next summer after Carnoustie was announced as the venue for the The Senior Open Presented by Rolex.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST
Carnoustie's Championship Course will stage The Senior Open Presented by Rolex for a third time in 2024. Picture: Mark AlexanderCarnoustie's Championship Course will stage The Senior Open Presented by Rolex for a third time in 2024. Picture: Mark Alexander
Carnoustie's Championship Course will stage The Senior Open Presented by Rolex for a third time in 2024. Picture: Mark Alexander

It will be the third third time the over-50s’ major is staged at the Angus venue after Bernhard Langer won in 2010 then Paul Broadhurst landed the title six years later.

On this occasion, it will come straight after the 152nd Open at Royal Troon and before the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.

Other events next summer are the Genesis Scottish Open, which will once again take place at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, and the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, the venue for which has not yet been announced.

Edward Kitson, Championship Director of The Senior Open Presented by Rolex, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce The Senior Open’s return to Carnoustie in 2024.

“There is no doubt that Carnoustie is one of the world’s best golf courses, having hosted this event twice before and The Open eight times, and we are thrilled to be heading back to Angus next year.”

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, added: “Carnoustie has a world renowned reputation as one of the finest links courses in the world and a cherished history of staging major championships, including The Open, the AIG Women’s Open and The Senior Open presented by Rolex.

“We look forward to seeing which golfer writes their name into the history books as a champion at Carnoustie next year.”

