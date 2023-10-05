Led by Grant Forrest, posse of Scots shine on dreich Dunhill Links day
It was flat calm and dry when the action got underway at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews before the rain arrived in the middle of the morning and didn’t really stop while a breeze also picked up as the day wore on.
It was pretty miserable at times, to be honest, but nowhere near as bad as the dreadful day for last year’s second circuit, so there were still smiles aplenty in an event that clearly generates fun for those taking part.
Swede Sebastian Soderberg was certainly delighted with his opening eight-under-par 64 at St Andrews, where he raced to the turn in 29, an effort that was later matched by Spaniard Adri Arnaus at Carnoustie and American Peter Uihlein back on the Old Course, while a posse of Scots also shrugged off those testing conditions to produce promising starts.
Pride of place among the home contingent - it was depleted before a blow had even been struck after Richie Ramsay was forced to withdraw due to illness - went to Grant Forrest as he signed for a polished seven-under-par 65 at Kingsbarns, where compatriot Scott Jamieson was also to the fore with a 66.
“I played really nicely,” said Forrest after signing for an eagle - he rolled in 35-footer at the ninth - and five birdies. “Gave myself loads of chances, missed a few of the shorter ones but made a few longer putts I wasn’t expecting to hole, so that evened it out. All in all, delighted.”
David Law led the way for the Scots at St Andrews with a six-under-par 66 - his best score on the Old Course, where he made the cut on his major debut in last year’s 150th Open. “Weather was passable,” said the Aberdonian, smiling. “I think we got on the right side of the draw. It was calm on the back nine that I played first and then the wind got up a bit on the front nine and it was downwind which helped a lot. I played some good golf and I putted well.”
Law was sitting on the wrong side of the line in the battle to retain DP World Tour playing rights until producing an encouraging run of form that was capped by a top-15 finish in the French Open. “That was a kick up the backside as I felt I was better than what I was doing,” he said of finding himself sitting 116th in the Race to Dubai but since having climbed to 95th.
“Since then, we’ve had some decent weeks, nothing spectacular but good enough to get me up the rankings a bit. It just means I can look at climbing the board instead of looking behind me and worrying. The Dubai final is still a big goal. There are some high-ranking events still to come, so there’s a big chance to move up.”
Also playing at St Andrews, Sandy Scott was pleased with his 65, admitting that he’d benefited from spending some time with defending champion Ryan Fox, his Wasserman stablemate, earlier in the week after securing an invitation for the event along with fellow Scot Rory Franssen.
“Yeah, Ryan was fantastic and a great help,” said Scott, who was a spectator on his last visit to St Andrews to watch his younger brother, Calum, playing in the Walker Cup five weeks ago. “He gave some really cool insight and perspective on the week and just general tips on how he plays courses. I played some holes with him on the Old Course and Kingsbarns and he was super, super helpful and willing to help me out. Just a brilliant guy.”
Scott, who is gearing up for the second stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School at the beginning of next month, was at Texas Tech at the same time as Ludvig Aberg, who vindicated his captain’s pick by helping Europe regain the Ryder Cup in Rome last weekend.
“He’s a special player,” said Nairn man Scott of the Swede. “Just super genuine and super nice guy and a guy I’ve learned a lot from being team-mates. He’s also just super efficient. It’s great watching him hit a driver and irons are equally as good. And, when he gets the putter going, he’s hard to beat. Yeah, I guy I’ve learned a lot from and chasing him down (laughing).”
At Carnoustie, where Arnaus covered the last seven holes in five-under-par in the same group as Hollywood star Bill Murray, Calum Hill opened with a bogey-free 67, which was matched by Matthew Fitzpatrick while the two other Ryder Cup team members in the field - Tommy Fleetwood and MacIntyre - signed for 69 and 70 respectively.
“That was a decent round,” said MacIntyre of his day’s work. “Obviously the chip-in on the par 5 (14th) was probably the most memorable part but, overall, basically solid,” said the Oban man.
He’d been slapping on Factor 50 to avoid getting burnt in Rome last week but won’t be needing that back on home soil. “Aye, when that rain came on, I felt like, what am I doing,” he said, smiling. “But you take the rough with the smooth. The weather is the weather and the first tee today was nice,” he said of receiving a warm welcome from the home fans.
