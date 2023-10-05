4 . Gareth Bale

Played as a winger for Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid. He is widely regarded as one of the best footballers of his generation and one of the greatest Welsh players of all time. He is famous for scoring some spectacular goals. In September 2013, Real Madrid signed him for a then world record transfer fee of £85 million. In nine years with Real he won 15 trophies, including three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues. He joined US club Los Angeles FC in July 2022 before retiring in January 2023. He played 111 times for Wales, scoring 41 goals. He began playing golf at Whitchurch in Cardiff, and now plays mostly at Queenwood. Says his most memorable moment was a hole-in-one at Torrey Pines, though he was once ‘traumatised’ by a shank at Pebble Beach in the AT&T event. This is his first Alfred Dunhill Links.