The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is a unique tournamnet that sees some of the world's top professional golfers team up with amateurs to play rounds at St Andrews, Carnoustie and KIngsbarns golf courses.
Each partnership play a round at each of the courses before the top 60 professionals and the leading 20 pro-am teams progress to a final round at the Home of Golf.
Amongst the amatuers are a liberl smattering of famous faces from the worlds of music, film, media and sport - relishing the chance to swing alongside the pros.
Here are 13 of the celebs adding some glitz to this year's tournament, being played from October 5-9.
1. Catherine Zeta-Jones
Born in Wales, she began her career on the stage in London and was cast in the popular series The Darling Buds of May. Gained international recognition in The Mask of Zorro, opposite Antonio Banderas and Anthony Hopkins, and in Entrapment, alongside screen legend Sir Sean Connery. A multi-award winning actress, she received an Academy Award, Critics’ Choice Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film Chicago. Her other starring roles include Ocean's 12, The Terminal, Intolerable Cruelty and Traffic. Most recently she starred in Netflix fan favourite series Wednesday as the iconic Morticia Addams. Catherine is married to actor Michael Douglas. They have a son Dylan and daughter Carys. In 2010, she was awarded a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her services to film and charity. This is her first appearance in the Alfred Dunhill Links.
2. Bill Murray
A superb performance in the quirky 2003 film Lost in Translation won Bill Murray a Golden Globe as best actor in a musical or comedy. Other tour de force performances in more than 30 years in films include the 1984 hit Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day, the 1993 film in which he plays a hard-bitten reporter. He was the voice of Garfield in Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties, showing his versatility. He is particularly remembered by golf enthusiasts for his superb portrayal of a wacky greenkeeper in the film Caddyshack, one of the most popular golf films ever made. In 2012 in Hyde Park on Hudson, he gave a bravura performance as US President Franklin D Roosevelt. A member of Palma Valley in California and Sleepy Hollow in Westchester, New York, he also plays a lot of golf at Pebble Beach, where he won the AT&T Pro-Am with professional D.A. Points. This is his ninth appearance in the Alfred Dunhill Links.
3. Ronan Keating
Born in Dublin, it was as a member of the band Boyzone that he first burst on to the scene during the mid-1990s. Boyzone’s first UK hit, Love Me For A Reason, reached No 2 in the charts in 1995 and by the end of the 1990s the band had enjoyed six UK No 1 singles and three No 1 albums. Ronan has enjoyed success as a solo artist, with hits such as When You Say Nothing At All and Life Is A Rollercoaster. This is his 12th appearance in the Alfred Dunhill Links. He says his greatest moment was finishing fifth with Scottish professional Conor Syme last year. He is a regular presenter on Magic radio and BBC TV’s The One Show.
4. Gareth Bale
Played as a winger for Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid. He is widely regarded as one of the best footballers of his generation and one of the greatest Welsh players of all time. He is famous for scoring some spectacular goals. In September 2013, Real Madrid signed him for a then world record transfer fee of £85 million. In nine years with Real he won 15 trophies, including three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues. He joined US club Los Angeles FC in July 2022 before retiring in January 2023. He played 111 times for Wales, scoring 41 goals. He began playing golf at Whitchurch in Cardiff, and now plays mostly at Queenwood. Says his most memorable moment was a hole-in-one at Torrey Pines, though he was once ‘traumatised’ by a shank at Pebble Beach in the AT&T event. This is his first Alfred Dunhill Links.