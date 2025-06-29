Scottish Wimbledon hopeful sees 'no reason' why he can't make it to the top of the game

Edinburgh player set for first round Court One showdown

Scottish hope Jacob Fearnley has set his sights on reaching the top of the tennis world rankings ahead of his first round clash at Wimbledon on Monday.

The 23-year-old enters the Championships as the British men's number two after an impressive breakthrough season which has seen the Edinburgh man make the third round at both the French and Australian Open.

Fearnley, who also made it through to his first ATP Tour quarter-final at Queen's Club earlier this month, is now ranked 51st in the world - an enormous rise from his 1,893rd position back in October 2023.

He reached the second round on his Wimbledon debut last year where he faced Novak Djokovic on Centre Court, taking the seven-time champion to four sets in a 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 defeat.

Fearnley starts his 2025 bid on Court One on Monday against the exciting 18-year-old Brazilian Joao Fonseca, who is making his debut at the All England Club.

Jacob Fearnley on the practice courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which begins on June 30th. | PA

"I don’t see why I can’t make it to the top of the game," Fearnley said in an interview with the Standard. "There’s no reason why. But I’m also not going to say I can, because I know a lot of things have to click. I have to stay healthy and, probably, get a little bit lucky."

Fearnley plans on emulating compatriot Jack Draper, the British number one, who enters the tournament ranked fourth in the world after his own meteoric rise over the past year.

"It’s incredible what Jack has done in the past nine months or so," he added. "I grew up with Jack, playing the same tournaments, and I still can’t quite believe he’s No. 4 in the world.

"Not because he doesn’t deserve it, it’s just cool to see a friend you grew up with achieving such great things in the sport. I’ve tried to learn from him, he’s where I aspire to be."

On his hopes for this year's Championships, Fearnley added: "I don’t have a round in mind.

"I like to think I’m far away from the finished product, which is really exciting. The mental side is how I’ve improved most.

"I’m competing well against some of the best players in the sport. It bodes well for the future."