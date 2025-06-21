Saturday at the Queen's Club Tennis Championship 2025: Prize money, order of play, TV schedule, when is Jack Draper semi final
One of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world, the Queen's Club Championships can trace its history back to 1881 - when it was called the London Athletic Club Open Tournament and was held at Stamford Bridge.
It moved to its current location in 1890 and was known as the London Grass Court Championships before taking the name of its venue in 1977.
In 1973 the women’s event was discontinued, but returned this year, where qualifier Tatjana Maria beat four top 15 players to unexpectedly take the title.
It’s now the turn of the men to take to the court, with world number two Carlos Alcaraz and British number one Jack Draper in the draw - and both through to the semi finals.
And while Andy Murray, who won a record five singles titles between 2009 and 2016, is no longer playing, there was some Scottish interest, although Dalkeith-born Jacob Fearnley sadly went out in the quarter finals on Friday. He’s still in the men’s doubles though - with Jack Draper.
Here’s everything you need to know about today’s action.
How much does the winner of the Queen’s Club Championship get?
There is a total prize pot of €2,522,220 for the 2025 championship, allocated as follows:
Men’s Singles
- Winner: €471,755
- Finalist: €253,790
- Semi-finalist: €135,255
- Quarter-finalist: €69,100
- Round of 16: €36,885
- Round of 32: €19,670
Doubles (per team)
- Winner: €154,930
- Finalist: €82,620
- Semi-finalist: €41,800
- Quarter-finalist: €20,910
- Round of 16: €10,820
Who is playing today at Queen’s , Satuday, June 21?
Andy Murray Arena - play starts at 1am
- Jiri Lehecka (CZE) v Jack Draper (GBR)
- Julian Cash (GBR) / Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) v Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR)
Court 1 - play starts at 12noon
- Nikola Mektic / Michael Venus v Jacob Fearnley / Cameron Norrie
Court not assigned
- Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
When is Jack Draper’s Queen’s Championship semi final?
Jack Draper takes on Jiri Lehecka first on the Andy Murray Arena. The match will start at 1pm.
Who are the seeds at the 2025 Queen’s Club Championship?
The eight seeds, who will be kept apart until the quarter finals, are as follows:
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Jack Draper
- Taylor Fritz
- Holger Rune
- Alex de Minaur
- Ben Shelton
- Frances Tiafoe
- Jakub Menšík
Can I watch the 2025 Queen's Club Championships on television?
All the action from the grass courts will be broadcast on the BBC, including BBC Two, BBC One, the BBC Sport website and the iPlayer.
Here’s when you can catch all the action:
Saturday 21 June - 12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app, 1pm: Watch Queen's Tennis semi-finals on BBC Two
Sunday 22 June - 12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app. 2.05pm: Watch Queen's Tennis final on BBC One
Carlos Alcaraz is understandably a hot 8/11 favourite for the title, followed by Britain’s Jack Draper (21/10).
In the men’s singles all matches are the best of three sets (first to two).
