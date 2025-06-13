When is Wimbledon 2025? Prize money, schedule and trophies for the grass court major championships

Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejčíková are the Wimbledon singes defending champions. | Getty Images

It’s not long until the world’s greatest tennis players do battle in (probably) the sports most prestigious tournament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Played on grass at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, this year’s tournament will be the 138th time it has taken place (and the 131st time the ladies’ singles has been played).

Last year saw Carlos Alcaraz take the men’s singles title for the second year in a row, while Barbora Krejčíková triumphed in the women’s singles championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ll be back to defend their titles, along with Novak Djokovic, who will be looking to add a record 25th grand slam trophy to his groaning mantelpiece.

Meanwhile, while Andy Murray’s 2024 tournament was his last, there will still be Scottish interest courtesy of Edinburgh-born Jacob Fearnley and honourary Scotsman Cameron Norrie - both of whom will be hoping to take advantage of a home crowd and get at least to the second week.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s tournament.

When is Wimbledon 2025?

This year’s Wimbledon runs from June 30 to July 13.

The men’s singles final takes place on Sunday, July 13, with the women’s final taking place the day before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the draw for Wimbledon be made?

The draw for the men’s and women’s singles for Wimbledon 2025 will be made on Friday, June 27 at 10am.

Qualifying for the tournamen will be completed the week before the draw.

Can I watch Wimbledon on television?

As ever, full coverage of the tournament will be provided by the BBC with live broadcasts, roundup evening shows, and all the action available on the BBC iPlayer.

What tournaments are included in Wimbledon 2025?

Alongside the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournaments, Wimbledon also includes competitions for boys' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), girls' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), singles & doubles events for men's and women's wheelchair tennis players, gentlemen's and ladies' invitational doubles competitions and a mixed invitational doubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2025?

This year’s prize pit is up seven per cent on last year, up to a record £53.5 million.

Here’s the jaw-dropping prize money for the men’s and women’s singles competitions.

Champion: £3,000,000

Finalist: £1,520,000

Semi-finalist: £775,000

Quarter-finalist: £400,000

Round 4: £240,000

Round 3: £152,000

Round 2: £99,000

Round 1: £66,000

What trophy does the men’s singles champion get?

The Gentlemen's Singles Trophy was first presented by the All England Club in 1887, having cost the grand sum of 100 guineas. It is made of silver gilt, stands 18 inches high and has a diameter of 7.5 inches. The inscription on the Cup reads: "The All England Lawn Tennis Club Single Handed Championship of the World". The men’s singles winner will also receive a three-quarter size replica of the Cup bearing the names of all past Champions.

What trophy does the women’s singles champion get?

The Ladies' Singles Trophy is a silver salver, sometimes referred to as the Rosewater Dish or Venus Rosewater Dish, which was first presented in 1886. It is made of sterling silver, partly gilded, is 18.75 inches in diameter, and is decorated with mythological figures, the central figure being Temperance, seated on a chest with a lamp in her right hand and a jug in her left, with various attributes such as a sickle, fork and caduceus around her.

What’s the full schedule for the singles titles at Wimbledon 2025?

Here when matches will be played - weather willing.