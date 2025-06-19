Who will win Wimbledon this year?placeholder image
Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Odds: Here are the 13 players tipped to take the title - led by Carlos Alcaraz

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:58 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 15:51 BST

It’s nearly time for the world’s best tennis players to take to the grass of SW19.

Officially known as simply ‘The Championships’, Wimbledon is the world’s oldest tennis tournament, dating back to 1877.

Played on grass at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, this year’s tournament is the 138th time it has taken place.

Last year saw Carlos Alcaraz take the men’s singles title for the second year in a row, beating Novak Djokovic for the second year on the trot in the final.

Both men will be back in this year’s tournament, with the draw set to be made on Friday, June 27, at 10am.

First round matches will then start on Monday, June 30.

Here are the names the bookies think are most likely to be engraved on the Wimbledon trophy come July 13.

The bookies can't split the top two in the world when it comes to Wimbledon. Spanish defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the 6/4 joint favourite. His five majors include the last two Wimbledons and the last two French Opens - he just needs to win the US for the career slam. In 2022 he became the youngest man in the Open Era to top the world rankings, at the age of just 19, but he's now world number two.

1. Carlos Alcaraz - 6/4

The bookies can't split the top two in the world when it comes to Wimbledon. Spanish defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the 6/4 joint favourite. His five majors include the last two Wimbledons and the last two French Opens - he just needs to win the US for the career slam. In 2022 he became the youngest man in the Open Era to top the world rankings, at the age of just 19, but he's now world number two. | Getty Images for LTA

The current world number one, Italy's Jannik Sinner, also priced at 6/4 to win this year's Wimbledon title. He's already two Australian Opens and a US Open and looks likely to dominate with Alcaraz for years to come. - and another 13 singles titles, including two Masters 1000 titles. He reached the semi-finals in 2023 - his best performance to date.

2. Jannik Sinner - 6/4

The current world number one, Italy's Jannik Sinner, also priced at 6/4 to win this year's Wimbledon title. He's already two Australian Opens and a US Open and looks likely to dominate with Alcaraz for years to come. - and another 13 singles titles, including two Masters 1000 titles. He reached the semi-finals in 2023 - his best performance to date. | AFP via Getty Images

The bookies reckon it's a two horse race, with third favourite Novak Djokovic 6/1 to win his eighth Wimbledon title. Arguably the greatest player in the history of the men's game, he has a record 24 Grand Slam titles to his name and has spent 428 weeks at the top of the world rankings.

3. Novak Djokovic - 6/1

The bookies reckon it's a two horse race, with third favourite Novak Djokovic 6/1 to win his eighth Wimbledon title. Arguably the greatest player in the history of the men's game, he has a record 24 Grand Slam titles to his name and has spent 428 weeks at the top of the world rankings. | Getty Images

Can world number six Jack Draper make home advantage count and win his first major at Wimbledon? The bookies reckon he has a 17/2 chance. He reched his first major final at the 2024 US Open and has won three titles on the ATP Tour.

4. Jack Draper - 17/2

Can world number six Jack Draper make home advantage count and win his first major at Wimbledon? The bookies reckon he has a 17/2 chance. He reched his first major final at the 2024 US Open and has won three titles on the ATP Tour. | Getty Images for LTA

