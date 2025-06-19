1 . Carlos Alcaraz - 6/4

The bookies can't split the top two in the world when it comes to Wimbledon. Spanish defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the 6/4 joint favourite. His five majors include the last two Wimbledons and the last two French Opens - he just needs to win the US for the career slam. In 2022 he became the youngest man in the Open Era to top the world rankings, at the age of just 19, but he's now world number two. | Getty Images for LTA