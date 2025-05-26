Jacob Fearnley takes down former French Open champion to win on Roland Garros debut

Wawrinka defeated as young Scot keep on rising

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British number two Jacob Fearnley enjoyed a dream French Open debut with a straight-sets win over former champion Stan Wawrinka.

Fearnley, who was just three years old when Wawrinka made his first appearance at Roland Garros in 2005, won 7-6 (8) 6-3 6-2 in a little over two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wawrinka’s title came 10 years ago and now, aged 40, he is by no means the force he once was. But this was still a major feather in Edinburgh-born Fearnley’s cap and with a dose of Scottish revenge for good measure – Wawrinka had knocked out Andy Murray in the opening round last year.

Jacob Fearnley overcame Stan Wawrinka in straight sets. | Getty Images

The crowd were overwhelmingly in favour of the veteran Swiss, but 23-year-old Fearnley shrugged off the partisan comments. “A lot of it was in French,” he said. “There were a lot of guys that were talking to me. I knew that they were supporting Stan. Honestly, it was mostly in French. They could have been saying nice things, but I doubt it…”