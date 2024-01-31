He may have lost the final of the PDC World Darts Championship to Luke Humphries, but Luke Littler has arguably become the most famous darts player in the world after his remarkable run in the tournament.

The 16-year-old looks likely to continue to break records in the upcoming year and has attracted an army of new darts fans - with a record breaking audience watching his 7-4 defeat.

He proved that was no fluke by winning his debut World Series of Darts competition at the Bahrain Darts Masters, followed by another final appearance at the Dutch Darts Masters where he narrowly lost to local favourite Michael van Gerwen.

And for Scottish fans, there will be a chance to see the new superstar of the game in the flesh, as he's been announced as one of the four wildcard selection in the touring Premier League of Darts.

The third fixture of the league comes to Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Thursday, February 15.

In advance of that, here are some of Littlers funniest and most interesting quotes.

1 . Luke Littler on...what he'll spend his prize money on "I always treat myself to some Under Armour tracksuits. And just get myself a new coat and get myself some Fifa points for my Xbox. That's pretty much it."

2 . Luke Littler on...how long he practices for each day "I practice for like, half an hour, 45 minutes."

3 . Luke Littler on...his appetite for kebabs being overstated "I had a kebab after my first win and didn't have another in two weeks."