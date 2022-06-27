The Women's Euros begins in England on July 6 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Euro 2022 is set to get underway next month, as stadiums across England get set to see sold out games hosting numerous ties in little under two weeks.

Delayed by a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Euro 2022 will begin on July 6 with the opening game of the tournament taking place at Manchester United’s 74,140 capacity stadium Old Trafford, as England Lionesses take on Austria.

Tickets have been flying out, with women’s football fans desperate to their hands on tickets and grab a sight off some of the Europe’s best players, such as Spain’s Alexia Putellas, Denmark’s Pernille Harder and England’s Lucy Bronze.

BBC have a fantastic set of pundits at this year's tournament. Cr: BBC Sport

Unlike last year’s men’s Euros, stadiums will be able to offer their full capacity and, based on ticket sales, it could be set to be one of the biggest ever tournament’s in women’s football history – the final, which takes place at Wembley Stadium, sold out after just an hour.

However, you don’t have to miss a minute of the Women’s Euros 2022, after it was confirmed all remaining matches would be available to watch live on BBC.

Want to know who is playing when, how to watch and who the confirmed pundits are? Below is a full list of this year’s UEFA Euro 2022 TV schedule and BBC pundits.

Who are the BBC pundits for Women’s Euro 2022?

Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Reshmin Chowdhury, Eilidh Barbour and Kelly Somers will lead live coverage across BBC television and BBC iPlayer.

Expert insight and analysis will come from an international line-up that includes former England greats Fara Williams, Ian Wright, Alex Scott, Kelly Smith, Anita Asante, Izzy Christensen, Rachel Brown-Finnis and Sue Smith, Northern Ireland and Glentoran forward Caragh Hamilton, former Northern Ireland captain Gail Redmond, former French defender Laura Georges, Arsenal Women’s Head Coach Jonas Eidevall, Spain and Manchester City midfielder Vicky Losada, Anouk Hoogendjik, a Dutch international with over 100 caps for her country, and former Scotland international and Glasgow City’s former six time winner of the Scottish Women’s Premier League, head coach Scott Booth will complete the in studio line-up.

Leading the commentary across all platforms are Robyn Cowen and Vicki Sparks. Other members of the team who will be joining them are Jonathan Pearce, Pien Meulensteen and Mark Scott.

Jo Currie (England camp reporter) and Kelly Somers (tournament reporter) will deliver audiences all of the updates and interviews from the Lionesses camp as they happen. Thomas Kane (Northern Ireland camp reporter) and Nicola McCarthy (tournament reporter) will follow Northern Ireland’s movements throughout the tournament.

Wednesday 6th July

Group A: England vs Albania (Old Trafford, Manchester 20:00) – BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Thursday 7 July

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton) – BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Friday 8 July﻿Group B: Spain vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayerGroup B: Germany vs Denmark (20:00, Brentford) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Saturday 9 JulyGroup C: Portugal vs Switzerland (17:00, Wigan & Leigh) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayerGroup C: Netherlands vs Sweden (20:00, Sheffield) – BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Sunday 10 July

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester City Academy) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayerGroup D: France vs Italy (20:00, Rotherham) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Monday 11 JulyGroup A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (17:00, Southampton) – BBC One / BBC iPlayerGroup A: England v Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove) – BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Tuesday 12 JulyGroup B: Denmark vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayerGroup B: Germany vs Spain (20:00, Brentford) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Wednesday 13 JulyGroup C: Sweden vs Switzerland (17:00, Sheffield) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayerGroup C: Netherlands v Portugal (20:00, Wigan & Leigh) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Thursday 14 JulyGroup D: Italy vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester City Academy) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayerGroup D: France vs Belgium (20:00, Rotherham) – BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Friday 15 July

Group A: Northern Ireland v England (20:00, Southampton) – BBC One / BBC iPlayerGroup A: Austria vs Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove) – BBC Three / BBC iPlayer

Saturday 16 JulyGroup B: Finland vs Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes) – BBC iPlayerGroup B: Denmark vs Spain (20:00, Brentford) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Sunday 17 JulyGroup C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (17:00, Sheffield) – BBC iPlayerGroup C: Sweden vs Portugal (17:00, Wigan & Leigh) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Monday 18 July

Group D: Iceland vs France (20:00, Rotherham) – BBC iPlayerGroup D: Italy vs Belgium (20:00, Manchester City Academy) – BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday 20 JulyQF1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (20:00, Brighton & Hove) – tbc

Thursday 21 JulyQF2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (20:00, Brentford) – tbc

Friday 22 JulyQF3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (20:00, Wigan & Leigh) – tbc

Saturday 23 JulyQF4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (20:00, Rotherham) – tbc

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 26 JulySF1: Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield) – tbc

Wednesday 27 JulySF2: Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes) – tbc

Final: