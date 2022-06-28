Euro 2022's 'group of death' is most definitely Group B. Credit: Getty Images

One week to go, football fans! It is time to start counting down the hours until the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament gets underway in England.

As the growth of the women’s game continues to snowball, excitement for the competition has seen a number of games across the tournament have already completely sold out.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Euro 2022 opener between England and Austria on July 6 is set to break the attendance record for a women’s European Championship opener, with tickets to the game at Old Trafford already selling over 70,000 tickets, while the Wembley final sold out in less than an hour.

One of the most interesting groups at the Euros will be Group B, with eight time winners Germany tackling 2017 runners-up Denmark, bookies favourites Spain and wildcard Finland in a Euro 2022’s group of death.

However, if you’re new to the women’s game and looking to learn more ahead of the tournament, we’ve put together a handy guide to preview the tournament, group by group, which we will be releasing day by day in the run up to the tournament.

So, without further ado, here is our list of each Group B side, including our tips for key player, full squad, tournament odds and loads more.

Germany

Manager: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Key player: Alexandra Popp

Fans of the sport have learnt over the years to never discount Germany at a major tournament – and that is especially prevalent when is comes to a competition they have won an astonishing eight times.

Popp is one of her side’s most celebrated and experienced players, a Olympic gold medal winner, she has racked up 114 caps at the age of 31 and has been a star player for her country for well over a decade. Her absence at the 2017 Euros was felt especially hard, with the Germans falling unexpectedly at the quarter-finals stage. This time, the 31-year-old Wolfsburg midfielder will want to ensure she – and her side – make up for that tournament five years later.

One to watch: Lena Oberdorf

A team-mate of Popp, the 20-year-old is one of the most talented players on the continent. Capable of playing in numerous positions, she has already developed into one of Germany’s best players after making her debut as an 18-year-old while still with girlhood club SGS Essen.

Fixtures:

July 8 – Germany vs Denmark (Brentford Community Stadium, London 8pm)

July 12 – Germany vs Spain (Brentford Community Stadium, London 8pm)

July 16 – Germany vs Finland (Stadium MK, Milton Keynes 8pm)

Best ever Euro’s finish: Winners 1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013

Tournament odds: 7/1 to win Euro 2022

Prediction: Exit at group stage

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Merle Frohms (Eintracht Frankfurt), Almuth Schult (Wolfsburg), Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)

Defenders: Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg), Marina Hegering (Bayern Munich), Giulia Gwinn (Bayern Munich), Felicitas Rauch (Wolfsburg), Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Lena Lattwein (Wolfsburg), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg), Sydney Lohmann (Bayern Munich), Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg), Sara Dabritz (Paris Saint-Germain), Linda Dallmann (Bayern Munich), Lina Magull (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Jule Brand (Hoffenheim), Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich), Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt), Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg), Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Tabea Wassmuth (Wolfsburg), Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich)

Denmark

Manager: Lars Sondergaard

Key player: Pernille Harder

The Chelsea forward is the most expensive woman’s player in the world for a reason – she’s an absolutely magnificent footballer.

She has won almost everything there is to win on the domestic front, including a breathtaking 19 domestic trophies before the age of 30. However, she is yet to lift any silverware at international level, having lost out to Holland in the final of Euro 2017.

There is a huge expectation on Harder to lead the Danes at this year’s tournament, but the 29-year-old is a player capable of thriving in that environment, and we are expecting a big tournament from her.

One to watch: Nadia Nadim

It may seem an interesting choice, the player now 34-years-old and only recently recovering from an ACL injury, but – on form – Nadim is a force to be reckoned with and is likely to view Euro 2022 as her final tournament. Could the stars align to offer her a fairytale tournament? Maybe, just maybe.

Fixtures:

July 8 – Denmark vs Germany (Brentford Community Stadium, London 8pm)

July 12 – Denmark vs Finland (Stadium MK, Milton Keynes 5pm)

July 16 – Denmark vs Spain (Brentford Community Stadium, London 8pm)

Best ever Euro’s finish: Runners-up 2017

Tournament odds: 28/1 to win Euro 2022

Prediction: Quarter-finals

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Katrine Svane (AGF), Laura Nielsen (Odense Q), Lene Christensen (Rosenborg)

Defenders: Simone Boye Sorensen (Arsenal), Katrine Veje (Rosengård), Luna Gevitz (Hacken), Rikke Sevecke (Everton), Sara Holmgaard (Turbine Potsdam), Sara Thrige (Milan), Stine Pedersen (Valerenga)

Midfielders: Sofie Svava (Real Madrid), Katherine Kuhl (Nordsjaelland), Janni Thomsen (Valerenga), Karen Holmgaard (Turbine Potsdam), Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading), Sofie Bredgaard (Rosengard), Sofie Junge Pedersen (Juventus).

Forwards: Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Mille Gejl (Hacken), Nadia Nadim (Racing Louisville), Rikke Marie Madsen (Madrid CFF), Signe Bruun (Manchester United, on loan from Lyon), Stine Larsen (Hacken)

Spain

Manager: Jorge Vilda

Key player: Alexia Putellas

While Germany were so often the victors on the European stage, the Spanish could only look on and admire, however, things have changed rapidly over the past couple of years, with the Spanish side quickly becoming the most talented international side in the world. Leading that team is Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

The amount of personal honours the 28-year-old has won over the past 12 months is incredible, while she has picked up every domestic trophy she has entered over the past two seasons. She will be seen as the leading light at this tournament, and she is likely to live up to the billing.

One to watch: Mapi Leon

Into her third major tournament appearance with Spain, the defender – much like her Barca team mate Putellas – has won pretty much everything domestically and is Spain’s rock at the back.

Classy on the ball and solid in the tackle, the 27-year-old is vital to Vilda’s side and is genuinely a world-class defender.

Fixtures:

July 8 – Spain vs Finland (Stadium MK, Milton Keynes 5pm)

July 12 – Spain vs Germany (Brentford Community Stadium, London 8pm)

July 16 – Spain vs Denmark (Brentford Community Stadium, London 8pm)

Best ever Euros finish: Quarter-finals 2013, 2017

Tournament odds: 7/2 favourites to win Euro 2022

Prediction: Winners

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Sandra Panos (Barcelona), Lola Gallardo (Atletico Madrid), Misa Rodriguez (Real Madrid)

Defenders: Irene Parades (Barcelona), Mapi Leon (Barcelona), Leila Ouahabi (Man City), Andrea Pereira (Barcelona), Ivana Andres (Real Madrid), Ona Batlle (Man Utd), Laia Aleixandri (Man City), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), Sheila Garcia (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Patri Guijarro (Barcelona), Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona), Irene Guerrero (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Lucia Garcia (Athletic Club), Esther Gonzalez (Real Madrid), Marta Cardona (Real Madrid), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid), Claudia Pina (Barcelona), Salma Paralluelo (Villarreal)

Finland

Manager: Anna Signeul

Key player: Natalia Kuikka

The three time winner of Finland’s player of the year award will be vital if the country are to stand any chance of getting out of an extremely difficult group B.

Currently plying her trade in the United States with Portland Thorns, the midfielder is skilled at breaking up play and distributing to the silkier players within the Finland team.

One to watch: Tinja-Riikka Korpela

The Tottenham Hotspur ‘keeper has bags of experience, having turned out for fellow WSL side Everton, and German giants Bayern Munich. It is often said that a good goalkeeper can win you vital points and, in a group that has three big hitters in, Korpela will be tested to the limit – though she has shown previously that she is more than up to the task.

Fixtures:

July 8 – Spain vs Finland (Stadium MK, Milton Keynes 5pm)

July 12 – Denmark vs Finland (Stadium MK, Milton Keynes 5pm)

July 16 – Germany vs Finland (Stadium MK, Milton Keynes 8pm)

Best ever Euros finish: Semi-final 2005

Tournament odds: 250/1 to win Euro 2022

Prediction: Exit at group stage

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Katriina Talaslahti (Fleury 91), Anna Tamminen (Hammarby), Tinja-Riikka Korpela (Tottenham)

Defenders: Elli Pikkujamsa (KIF Orebro), Tuija Hyyrynen (Juventus), Emma Koivisto (Brighton), Anna Auvinen (Sampdoria), Nora Heroum (Lazio), Natalia Kuikka (Portland Thorns), Anna Westerlund (Aland United)

Midfielders: Ria Oling (Rosengard), Olga Ahtinen (Linkoping), Emmi Alanen (Kristiandstad), Essi Sainio (HJK) Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham)