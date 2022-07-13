As our Scottish readers will be aware, sadly the Scotland Women’s national team won’t be taking part in this summer’s Euro 2022 in England.

However, enthusiasm for the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament has not been dampened, with record scores and record attendances happening almost daily across the opening games.

Like the Women’s World Cup in 2019, the European Championships in England is expected to boost the coverage and intrigue in the women’s game to the next level, as the sport continues to boom in popularity.

But, if you’re new to women’s football, it can sometimes be tough to know which players and teams to look out for.

And with many families hoping to take in as much of the action as possible at Euro 2022, plenty are pondering which games will offer you a glimpse of the best players.

So, without further ado, we give you our list of the 16 players to look at for at this summer’s tournament, with each of the 16 teams taking part getting one player each.

Do you agree with our list?

1. Nicole Billa - Austria The TSG 1899 Hoffenheim striker has scored close to 50 goals across the last two Frauen-Bundesliga seasons and is vital to any success Austria have in the competition.

2. Caroline Graham Hansen - Norway One of the world's most creative players, Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen has long been seen as one of the world's best. She's not the only player Norway with the ability to light up the tournament, but big things are expected from her.

3. Vivianne Miedema - Netherlands Vivianne Miedema is one the world's most recognised strikers for a reason - she guarantees goals. She already has 92 international goals in 108 games, with two of them coming the last final in 2017. 'Viv' will be hoping her golden boots can help the Dutch retain their European Championship title on English soil.

4. Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir - Iceland Still just 20-years-old, Wolfsburg's Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir is building a reputation in Europe as one of the games hottest talents. Will Euro 2022 be the tournament that sees her explode? Iceland will certainly hope so.