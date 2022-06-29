Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal and Switzerland will all compete in Group C of the Euro 2022 tournament. Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to your guide to Group C of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament, which gets underway in England next week.

As the growth of the women’s game continues to snowball, excitement for the competition has seen a number of games across the tournament have already completely sold out.

The Euro 2022 opener between England and Austria on July 6 is set to break the attendance record for a women’s European Championship opener, with tickets to the game at Old Trafford already selling over 70,000 tickets, while the Wembley final sold out in less than an hour.

One of the most interesting groups at the Euros will be Group B, with eight time winners Germany tackling 2017 runners-up Denmark, bookies favourites Spain and wildcard Finland in a Euro 2022’s group of death.

However, if you’re new to the women’s game and looking to learn more ahead of the tournament, we’ve put together a handy guide to preview the tournament, group by group, which we will be releasing day by day in the run up to the tournament.

So, without further ado, here is our list of each Group B side, including our tips for key player, full squad, tournament odds and loads more.

Netherlands

Manager: Mark Parsons

Key player: Vivianne Miedema

Viewed by many as the best striker in the world, ‘Viv’ has already played a vital part in helping the Dutch to one European Championship 2017 – and she’s only gotten better since then.

By her standards, she has had a below par season for her club side Arsenal and yet still managed to bag 14 goals and eight assists in 22 WSL appearances. Miedema is clinical, capable with both feet and one of the best players on the planet. As the Netherlands all time top goalscorer, she is their key player, and is vital to their chances of retaining the European Championship title this month.

One to watch: Jill Roord

While Miedema is the star name, this Dutch side is filled to the brim with talent. However, the bulk of their good play comes through Miedema’s former Gunners team mate Jill Roord.

The midfielder is as creative as they come, scoring seven goals in seven games during the Dutch’s World Cup qualifiers, and will be another star this Holland side can hang their hat on.

Fixtures:

July 9 – Netherlands vs Sweden (Bramall Lane, Sheffield 8pm)

July 13 – Netherlands vs Portugal (Leigh Sports Village, Wigan 8pm)

July 17 – Netherlands vs Switzerland (Bramall Lane, Sheffield 5pm)

Best ever Euros finish: Winners 2017

Prediction: Semi-finals

Tournament odds: 6/1 to win Euro 2022

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar (Twente), Barbara Lorsheyd (ADO Den Haag), Sari van Veenendaal (PSV)

Defenders: Kerstin Casparij (Twente), Caitlin Dijkstra (Twente), Merel van Dongen (Atletico Madrid), Stefanie van der Gragt (Ajax), Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg), Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea), Marisa Olislagers (Twente), Lynn Wilms (Wolfsburg)

Midfielders: Danielle van de Donk (Lyon), Damaris Egurrola (Lyon), Jackie Groenen (Manchester United), Victoria Pelova (Ajax), Jill Roord (Wolfsburg), Sherida Spitse (Ajax)

Forwards: Lineth Beerensteyn (Bayern Munich), Esmee Brugts (PSV), Renate Jansen (Twente), Romee Leuchter (Ajax), Lieke Martens (Barcelona), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Sweden

Manager: Peter Gerhardsson

Key player: Fridolina Rolfö

It has been a story of near misses for the Swedes over the past couple of tournaments. The World Cup in 2019 saw them bow out at the semi-final stage, falling to the Netherlands in extra time, while an agonising penalty shoot-out saw them lose out on Olympic gold last year.

Magdalena Eriksson, Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson have all shown their importance to the national side during those tournaments, but Barcelona’s Fridolina Rolfö is on a completely different level, her ability ensuring they have a world-class talent pulling the strings.

One to watch: Stina Blackstenius

Signed in the winter transfer window by WSL side Arsenal, the 26-year-old forward has grown in stature since her impressive showing at the 2019 World Cup. During her first six months in London, she has shown her finishing ability with six goals in 11 games. Sweden will be hoping she continues that form going into the Euros.

Fixtures:

July 9 – Sweden vs Netherlands (Bramall Lane, Sheffield 8pm)

July 13 – Sweden vs Switzerland (Bramall Lane, Sheffield 5pm)

July 17 – Sweden vs Portugal (Leigh Sports Village, Wigan 8pm)

Best ever Euros finish: Winners 1984

Prediction: Semi-finals

Tournament odds: 7/1 to win Euro 2022

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Jennifer Falk (Hacken), Hedvig Lindahl (Atletico Madrid), Zecira Musovic (Chelsea)

Defenders: Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Hanna Glas (Bayern Munich), Jonna Andersson (Hammarby), Nathalie Bjorn (Everton), Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain), Emma Kullberg (Brighton), Amanda Nilden (Juventus), Linda Sembrant (Juventus)

Midfielders: Caroline Seger (Rosengard), Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City), Hanna Bennison (Everton), Kosovare Asllani (Real Madrid), Elin Rubensson (Hacken), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Hacken)

Forwards: Lina Hurtig (Juventus), Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona), Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave), Rebecka Blomqvist (Wolfsburg), Olivia Schough (Rosengard)

Portugal

Manager: Francisco Neto

Key player: Jéssica Silva

While the tournament is a free hit for the Portuguese, having qualified for the tournament solely down to the disqualification of Russia, there is still some interesting talent in their ranks – especially Benfica forward Silva.

The 27-year-old’s career has seen her win the Svenska Cup whilst with Linköpings, while she also appeared for Lyon in France during their 2019 Champions League winning season – although she rarely featured. Highly rated in her home nation, the forward will be hoping she can spearhead a surprise run for Portugal.

One to watch: Ines Pereira

One of only two players in the squad playing outside of Portugal is Servette goalkeeper Pereira, who performed admirably in the face of the Swiss side’s incredibly tough Champions League group.

Fixtures:

July 9 – Portugal vs Switzerland (Leigh Sports Village, Wigan 5pm)

July 13 – Netherlands vs Portugal (Leigh Sports Village, Wigan 8pm)

July 17 – Sweden vs Portugal (Leigh Sports Village, Wigan 8pm)

Best ever Euros finish: Group stage 2017

Prediction: Exit at group stage

Tournament odds: 80/1 to win Euro 2022

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ines Pereira (Servette), Patricia Morais (Braga), Rute Costa (Famalicao)

Defenders: Alicia Correia (Sporting CP), Carole (Benfica), Catarina Amado (Benfica), Diana Gomes (Braga), Joana Marchao (Sporting CP), Mariana Azevedo (Famalicao), Silvia Rebelo (Benfica)

Midfielders: Andreia Norton (Braga), Andreia Jacinto (Sporting CP), Andreia Faria (Benfica), Dolores Silva (Braga), Fatima Pinto (Sporting CP), Kika Nazareth (Benfica), Tatiana Pinto (Levante), Vanessa Marques (Braga)

Forwards: Ana Borges (Sporting CP), Carolina Mendes (Braga), Diana Silva (Sporting CP), Jessica Silva (Benfica), Telma Encarnacao (Maritimo)

Switzerland

Manager: Nils Nielsen

Key player: Ramona Bachmann

A two time WSL title winner with Chelsea, the 31-year-old striker has picked up no less than 18 trophies across five different leagues during her career, while she has an excellent international goal-scoring record of 53 goals in 121 games.

And her net busting exploits will be needed even more at Euro 2022, with Aston Villa forward Alisha Lehmann ruled out of the Swiss squad, citing she was “not mentally ready" for the tournament.

One to watch: Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Not the first Barcelona player to be mentioned in our Euro 2022 guides, Crnogorcevic has enjoyed a good season with the Spanish giants in the Primera División, appearing 20 times and scoring five goals during their title winning season.

Fixtures:

July 9 – Portugal vs Switzerland (Leigh Sports Village, Wigan 5pm)

July 13 – Sweden vs Switzerland (Bramall Lane, Sheffield 5pm)

July 17 – Switzerland vs Netherlands (Bramall Lane, Sheffield 5pm)

Best ever Euros finish: Group stage 2017

Prediction: Exit at group stage

Tournament odds: 50/1 to win Euro 2022

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Gaelle Thalmann (Real Betis), Seraina Friedli (FC Aarau), Livia Peng (FC Zurich)

Defenders: Eseosa Aigbogun (Paris FC), Luana Buhler (Hoffenheim), Viola Calligaris (Levante), Rahel Kiwic (FC Zurich), Noelle Maritz (Arsenal), Lara Marti (Bayer Leverkusen), Rachel Rinast (FC Koln), Julia Stierli (FC Zurich), Nadine Riesen (Zurich)

Midfielders: Sandy Maendly (Servette), Sandrine Mauron (Eintracht Frankfurt), Géraldine Reuteler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Coumba Sow (Paris FC), Riola Xhemaili (Freiburg), Lia Walti (Arsenal)