Group D of Euro 2022 will see France, Italy, Belgium and Iceland go head to head. Credit: Getty Images

Football fans are now counting down the days until the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 gets underway in England, with the tournament set to start on July 6.

As the growth of the women’s game continues to snowball, excitement for the competition has seen a number of games across the tournament have already completely sold out.

The Euro 2022 opener between England and Austria on July 6 is set to break the attendance record for a women’s European Championship opener, with tickets to the game at Old Trafford already selling over 70,000 tickets, while the Wembley final sold out in less than an hour.

If you’re new to the women’s game and looking to learn more ahead of the tournament, we’ve put together a handy guide to preview the tournament, group by group, which we will be releasing day by day in the run up to the tournament.

So, without further ado, here is our list of each Group D side, including our tips for key player, full squad, tournament odds and loads more.

France

Manager: Corinne Diacre

Key player: Marie-Antoinette Katoto

It has been a tough season to play for France and Paris St. Germain, due to the controversy that shrouded the highly publicised Kheira Hamraoui situation. However, despite the off-field distraction, deadly striker Katoto has continued to bag the goals.

France are once again amongst the favourites, and if the 23-year-old goalscorer can do what she does best – it could easily be France’s year.

One to watch: Ella Palis

A relatively new addition to Diacre’s squad, Bordeaux midfielder Palis could be a surprise package at the tournament this campaign. Confident on the ball, the 23-year-old has already picked up silverware in France’s youth teams.

Fixtures:

July 10 – France vs Italy (New York Stadium, Rotherham 8pm)

July 14 – France vs Belgium (New York Stadium, Rotherham 8pm)

July 18 – France vs Iceland (New York Stadium, Rotherham 8pm)

Best ever Euros finish: Quarter finals 2009, 2013, 2017

Tournament odds: 5/1 to win Euro 2022

Prediction: Quarter final

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Mylene Chavas (Bordeaux), Justine Lerond (Metz), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus)

Defenders: Selma Bacha (Lyon), Hawa Cissoko (West Ham), Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain), Griedge Mbock Bathy (Lyon), Eve Perisset (Bordeaux), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Marion Torrent (Montpellier), Aissatou Tounkara (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Charlotte Bilbault (Bordeaux), Kenza Dali (Everton), Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain), Ella Palis (Bordeaux), Sandie Toletti (Levante)

Forwards: Sandy Baltimore (Paris Saint-Germain), Delphine Cascarino (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain), Melvine Mallard (Lyon), Clara Mateo (Paris FC), Ouleymata Sarr (Paris FC)

Italy

Manager: Milena Bertolini

Key player: Cristiana Girelli

It is hard to look beyond the Juventus striker when it comes to Italy’s key players. Girelli has been scoring goals for over a decade and has notched in the Azzurri’s last two tournaments, including a hat-trick against Jamaica at the World Cup in 2019.

While they are outsiders, there’s no reason the Italian’s can’t surprise at the tournament, such is their experience and ability.

One to watch: Aurora Galli

A familiar face to WSL fans, the Everton midfielder has been a regular feature on the international scene since first breaking into the team as a teenager in 2014. One of the younger members of the Italian squad, the 25-year-old is adept at sitting deep and creating for her country.

Fixtures:

July 10 – France vs Italy (New York Stadium, Rotherham 8pm)

July 14 – Italy vs Iceland (Manchester City Academy, Manchester 5pm)

July 18 – Italy vs Belgium (Manchester City Academy, Manchester, 8pm)

Best ever Euros finish: Runner up 1993

Tournament odds: 28/1 to win Euro 2022

Prediction: Quarter final

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Francesca Durante (Inter), Laura Giuliani (Milan), Katja Schroffenegger (Fiorentina)

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (Roma), Valentina Bergamaschi (Milan), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Lucia Di Guglielmo (Roma), Maria Luisa Filangeri (Sassuolo), Sara Gama (Juventus), Martina Lenzini (Juventus), Elena Linari (Roma)

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Aurora Galli (Everton), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Martina Rosucci (Juventus), Flaminia Simonetti (Inter).

Forwards: Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (Fiorentina), Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Martina Piemonte (Milan), Daniela Sabatino (Fiorentina)

Belgium

Manager: Ives Serneels

Key player: Tine De Caigny

While Belgium do possess the quality of experience of former Manchester City striker Tessa Wullhaert, the 24-year-old Hoffenheim striker is a player in form.

She was instrumental in the qualifying stages, scoring more than any other player, and has starting showing rapid signs of development since moving to the Frauen-Bundesliga. Can she fire Belgium into the knockout stages?

One to watch: Tessa Wullaert

As mentioned earlier, the Belgian skipper is a stalwart of the team, having led the Belgian front-line since 2011. She has 67 goals for Belgium, and her nation will be hoping the experienced striker can add a few more this summer.

Fixtures:

July 10 – Belgium vs Iceland (Manchester City Academy, Manchester 5pm)

July 14 – Belgium vs France (New York Stadium, Rotherham 8pm)

July 18 – Italy vs Belgium (Manchester City Academy, Manchester, 8pm)

Best ever Euros finish: Group stage 2017

Tournament odds: 100/1 to win Euro 2022

Prediction: Exit at group stage

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Nicky Evrard (Gent), Diede Lemey (Sassuolo), Lisa Lichtfus (Dijon)

Defenders: Davina Philtjens (Sassuolo), Amber Tysiak (OH Leuven), Laura De Neve (Anderlecht), Sari Kees (OH Leuven), Laura Deloose (Anderlecht), Jody Vangheluwe (Club YLA), Charlotte Tison (Anderlecht)

Midfielders: Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading), Marie Minnaert (Club YLA), Julie Biesmans (PSV), Feli Delacauw (Gent), Kassandra Missipo (Basel)

Forwards: Ella Van Kerkhoven (Anderlecht), Sarah Wijnants (Anderlecht), Tine De Caigny (Hoffenheim), Tessa Wullaert (Fortuna Sittard), Janice Cayman (Lyon), Hannah Eurlings (OH Leuven), Davinia Vanmechelen (Standard), Elena Dhont (Twente)

Iceland

Manager: Thorsteinn Halldórsson

Key player: Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir

It is impossible to ignore the Lyon midfielder when looking through the Icelandic squad. The 30-year-old has genuine X-factor, and will also aid her side with bundles of experience at the highest level.

Gunnarsdóttir is a talent deserving of far bigger stadiums than she is playing in this summer and will be the difference between Iceland surprising the French and the Italians and progressing further.

One to watch: Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir

The Wolfsburg striker is growing in stature with each passing campaign and has enjoyed an excellent campaign for German giants Wolfsburg. She is an absolute handful for defenders with her intelligent positions and physical nature. Could be a surprise package at the Euros.

Fixtures:

July 10 – Belgium vs Iceland (Manchester City Academy, Manchester 5pm)

July 14 – Italy vs Iceland (Manchester City Academy, Manchester 5pm)

July 18 – France vs Iceland (New York Stadium, Rotherham 8pm)

Best ever Euros finish: Quarter finals 2013

Tournament odds: 100/1 to win Euro 2022

Prediction: Exit at group stage

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Sandra Sigurdardottir (Valur), Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir (Bayern Munich), Telma Ivarsdottir (Breidablik)

Defenders: Aslaug Munda Gunnlaugsdottir (Breidablik), Elisa Vidarsdottir (Valur), Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir (Valerenga), Gudny Arnadottir (Milan), Gudrun Arnardottir (Rosengard), Sif Atladottir (Selfoss), Hallbera Gudny Gisladottir (IFK Kalmar)

Midfielders: Alexandra Johannsdottir (Eintract Frankfurt), Dagny Brynjarsdottir (West Ham), Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir (Bayern Munich), Selma Sol Magnusdottir (Rosenborg), Gunnhildur Yrsa Jonsdottir (Orlando Pride), Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir (Lyon), Agla Maria Albertsdottir (Hacken), Amanda Andradottir (Kristianstads)